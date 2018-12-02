When artist Jennifer Bastian moved to Madison in 2016, she saw two primary ways people here connected to the arts scene — the university and the public library.
“I felt welcomed very quickly by people who are connected to the university and people who aren’t,” said Bastian, 38, a photographer with an MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Events like Municipal, a daylong artist pop-up in a city building, “showed me this city was open to alternative ideas when it comes to art,” she said. “I felt comfortable trying out things, installations and interactive work ... and it was very well received.”
Still, Bastian wanted to find a different way for artists unaffiliated with the university to get resources, space and recognition. When she heard about an arts/event space with a DIY sensibility and all ages focus, she was intrigued. In March of this year, she joined Tessa Echeverria, Mollie Martin and Spencer Bible in opening Communication at 2645 Milwaukee St, in the old Hartwig’s Custom Window Coverings shop.
Founders describe this new nonprofit arts and music venue as a sober space. Prominently posted “house rules” emphasize consent, no predatory behavior and no drinking on the property. Bastian and her co-founders want to keep their doors open to everyone who needs a creative place.
“I’ve been waiting my whole life for an opportunity like this,” Bastian said. “There’s the paradigm of the art community, where you’re in the UW system or you’re not connected to it. I see a different path.”
As Communication’s arts manager, Bastian sees her role as collaborative. She stopped by the Cap Times recently to talk about Communication’s mission.
Capital Times: How did you get involved in Communication?
Jennifer Bastian: Tessa Echeverria had been thinking for quite some time about a multi-use, all-ages space to have shows. The Madison music scene doesn’t really have spaces that are all ages and sober.
You can go as a teenager to an Arts + Literature (Laboratory) jazz show, but there might be wine. They have a liquor license. And that’s wonderful, I would like to go and have a glass of wine at a jazz show, but that doesn’t mean it feels like a safe space to someone who’s uncomfortable around alcohol.
They found this property that was for rent. They wanted an artist to rent the studio upstairs, and they thought maybe they needed an artist to help with visual arts programming. I joined in right before they signed the lease.
What drew you to this project?
The thing that resonated with me the most was the idea that it was a space for all artists and musicians, that everyone should be welcome there. It was a multi-use space, so it could be used efficiently.
I went to the High School of the Arts in Milwaukee and the teachers and people in my life who encouraged me to continue making art changed my life. They made my life feel positive, fulfilling and like I had a future. When I think about what Communication can do, and is already doing — young people who don’t feel like they have a place to be can be there. That is very important to me and to my business partners.
Has holding the line on having a sober space been a challenge?
We enforce it rigorously. We can’t treat it like a problem, we have to treat it like something that will happen. We have to make sure anyone running shows, working the door, has to be paying attention. We have house rules posted. In the DIY community, there’s a lot of talk about safe spaces, safer spaces. One way to get toward those is to have ground rules, have them posted, and to have policies and consequences.
What kind of art are you looking to show at Communication?
I don’t consider myself a curator, even though I’m the arts manager, and I don’t consider our space a gallery. I look at myself more as a collaborator. I sometimes will have a vision for something that I think would be great in terms of an exhibition, but it requires that the artist work with me on it. I don’t see myself as having some kind of grand control over what happens on the walls in that space.
We have a free teens’ open art studio on Fridays. There’s a group of East High students who have been spending time with us, and it’s been incredible. We asked them to do some drawings around conflict in their community, and they had so much to give in terms of ideas and thoughts and feelings.
That’s a voice that deserves to be heard. How often are you going to see high school students in a gallery?
How will you make Communication both affordable and financially stable?
Tessa’s a great bookkeeper. We got a $1,500 grant from the Madison Arts Commission that we put toward projects for our grand opening. We’re working on a Wisconsin Humanities Council grant, and we have a dozen more we’d like to do before spring. A long-term goal is to have a lot of stuff moved over to a paid position.
We sell local artists' (work) in the shop; we have a consignment process. That covers part of the rent. We have music events and other kinds of events and there’s a door charge. Sometimes our workshops are free and sometimes there's a charge. You can’t count on exhibitions selling, but that’s a benefit sometimes.
I have strong feelings about having as many free and sliding scale events as we can, but we have to have paid events so we can survive. We’re aware that arts and music spaces can be precursors to gentrification. We’re trying to fight against that ... we want to be a benefit for the community.
Madison can be a transitional city, particularly for young artists. Do you see a long future for Communication, or is it designed to evolve?
We’re not even a year in and I do think we’re starting to get a rhythm of how this kind of business can run for us. This isn’t the kind of business that there’s a good template for. There’s no perfect map.
We had an event last week, someone from Moab, Utah, doing a facilitated workshop on the idea of safer spaces and what that means. Then it moved into an open mic for any kind of performer. We had a comedian there, some musicians. It showed how Communication can be a multi-use space all in one night.