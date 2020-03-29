Q&A: Artist Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez creates beauty from bombs

It was a weird time in my country in the early 2000s when I finished my schooling. It was a mess — violence, we had the narcowars, the paramilitary groups ... different organizations terrorizing the country.

I decided to leave the country when I was 23. I wanted to know how it feels to be alive for once. I moved to France to continue my studies, and was accepted to study for a PhD. I was very young, and I started hanging out with a bunch of artists.

I decided to take a year off, study French. I was living the party life. It was awesome. I was like, this is what I want to do, develop the conceptual part of creation. As a designer, your aim is to answer questions and create a solution. As an artist, you create questions. It’s not your role to answer them.

Was the work you were making political then?

I felt more of a social conscience. What is my role as a human? What is my position? Humankind is important to me.

At the university, my degree was connected with the philosophy department. Art and philosophy were one. I ended up having an MFA in drawing and it was analytical ... it was about art as an object, how we can use it, how we can create and think in different ways.