Colorful threads tell somber stories in an exhibit of story cloths embroidered by an artists’ group in Tanivet, Oaxaca, Mexico. “The Other Side of the Border” shows powerful messages about the impact of immigration on individuals, families, and communities. The exhibit is in the Second Floor Gallery of Madison Public Library, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., through Nov. 30.
Las Hormigas Bordadoras, the artists’ group, was formed by five fiber artists — Juana Martinez Olivera, Rebeca Martinez Santo, Jennifer Grijalva Martinez, Rosalva Gracia Martinez, and Leonina Aragon Grijalva. The name of the group translates to “ants who embroider.”
From the everyday playful moments to the impact of immigration, the lives of Las Hormigas Bordadoras are reflected in the designs of the story cloths. Through drawing, designing, sewing, quilting, and selling her own pieces, each woman has found her own voice, and uses it to address the impact of immigration.
In their village of Tanivet, work is scarce and pays little when found. Most families have loved ones who have left for the U.S. to earn money to send home. Crossing the border is so dangerous that once they cross, they often do not return for many, many years.
“Sometimes it is painful to reflect on the story that we have lived, the story that happened with my son when he left for Los Angeles,” the press release quoted one of the artists as saying. “For me, it was overwhelming because I thought I would never see him.”
“Eight years passed without seeing him. I often thought that he would just stay there and he wouldn’t return.”
Global Artisans Initiative (GAI) connected Las Hormigas Bordadoras with the Madison community. GAI promotes handicrafts from around the world and is a part of the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology’s 4W Initiative — Women & Wellbeing in Wisconsin & the World. Through these promotions, GAI strives to empower the artisans and their families, strengthen their community well-being, and improve our understanding of other cultures and their heritage.