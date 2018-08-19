Mixed-media artist Elyse-Krista Mische invites viewers into her wonderland of illustrative and dreamlike environments in the Cooler at Abel Contemporary Gallery, 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli. “The InBetween; Part 1” offers papier-mâché masks to try on and props to play with while exploring larger notions of time, wealth, memory, and our fleeting existence.
“The In-Between is a transitory place, blue, black, red, white, gold; where humanness ends and the journey to an afterlife or a great beyond begins,” Mische said in her artist statement. “I ask you to shed your fears and constructs of death to contemplate mortality and to explore fantastical ideas of continuation.”
The exhibit includes a Soul Vessel Library, guarded by “wise serpents,” that honors those who have departed from this idea of existence, and a monumental viewing vessel where viewers can sneak a peek at the soul housed inside. At an offering station, one may gift a felt marigold to bird angels of life and death.
“Death is a taboo topic and an existential issue that has plagued humankind since the beginning of existence; the mystery and inevitability of death causes fear and anxiety,” Mische said. “I use my mixed media practice to preserve personal memories and those of others but also as a tool to break down the fence that separates us from talking about and acknowledging death.
By facing the idea that we are mere mortals, we may live more mindful and fulfilling lives and put greater value into our time.”
As a child growing up in St. Cloud, Minn., Mische learned about papier-mâché, handicrafts, and make-believe — methods she embraces and still uses in creating her artwork and installations. With them, she is able to construct narratives and objects that make daunting topics more approachable.
Mische earned her bachelor’s of art in studio art from Lawrence University in Appleton, and has completed artist residencies in Washington state, Colorado, Texas, and Tennessee. She currently resides in Appleton.