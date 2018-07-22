A pair of solo exhibits featuring witty, thought-provoking sculptures are on display in Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters’ James Watrous Gallery on the third floor of the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Combining humor and technique, Rob Neilson presents “Pataphysical Portraits,” and Will Pergl presents “One Metaphor Never Seen Before.”
“Pataphysical” in Neilson’s title is another way of saying “elaborate baloney” intended as a parody of science. Manipulating the traditional genre of portraiture busts, he “explores the construction of identity and the space where the iconic encounters the absurd.” How we see ourselves, what we value, and how we define individuals by their history are questions raised in his work.
Born and raised in Detroit, Neilson now resides in Appleton. His works include sculptures, drawings and installation art. He is the Frederick R. Layton Professor of Art and Associate Professor at Lawrence University.
Invisible aspects of our culture are given physical form in Pergl’s artwork. An image of the date April 11, 1954, in ornately carved cursive, gives physical form to computer analysis that identifies it as devoid of any major news events, athletic achievements, or births or deaths of famous people — “The Most Boring Day of the Twentieth Century.” “One Metaphor Never Seen Before” highlights the incomprehensible amount of data available and underlines the relationship between trivia and celebrity.
A multi-disciplinary artist, Pergl is based in Milwaukee. His works include sculptures, drawings and video.
— Robyn Norton