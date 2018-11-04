Standing in an area of just gravel and slightly larger stones motivated photographer Michael Kienitz to begin capturing the images in “Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty: Photography by Michael Kienitz” on exhibit at Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. It wasn’t the gravel and rock that inspired Kienitz, it was what had stood there just two years before.
“I was walking with a guide in Southeastern Iceland when he took out his phone,” Kienitz said in his artist’s statement. “He flipped through some photographs and showed me a gorgeous photo of an immense ice cave.”
I remarked how beautiful it was and he said, ‘two years ago that cave was where we are now standing’.”
Glacial melting is accelerated by climate change, and by increasing volumes of water flowing into a large glacial lake, Jökulsárlón, due to the rising ocean level. Jökulsárlón is on the edge of Vatnajökull National Park in southeast Iceland.
Once a farmer’s field and forest area in the 1700s, Jökulsárlón is now one of the deepest lakes in Iceland. Vatnajökull National Park is a visually stunning area of extremely varied features including active volcanoes, ice caves, beaches, canyons, waterfalls, wetlands, black sands, and mountains.
Kienitz spent five years in the area and shot most of the images for the exhibit there. The subjects featured in his photographs have since dramatically changed or completely vanished.
Currently an electronic imaging instructor at UW-Madison, Kienitz has been a photographer for more than 40 years. His prolific career includes working for Andy Warhol, serving as house photographer of The Waldorf Astoria in New York, having his traditional photographs appear in “Life,” “Time,” and “Newsweek,” using Adobe Photoshop before it was commercially available in the 1980s, many awards, and more.
“I hope those who view this exhibition come away with a visual reminder of at least two things,” Kienitz said. “The impact of climate change on Iceland’s glaciers and the continual change and transformation of Iceland’s dramatic beauty.”