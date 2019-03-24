Four fine-press books are featured in a solo exhibition, “Gaylord Schanilec: Natural History,” in the James Watrous Gallery on the 3rd floor of the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St.
Schanilec is internationally known for his color wood engravings, letterpress printing, and handmade books. He established his own press, Midnight Paper Sales, and published his first book under his own imprint in 1980.
The color wood engravings in this exhibit focus on the wildlife, landscape, and culture of the upper Mississippi River near Schanilec’s home. He combined careful research with a playful wit to create the four books: “My Mighty Journey,” by John Coy (2019), “Lac des Pleurs,” (2015), “Sylvae,” (2007), and “Mayflies of the Driftless Region,” (2005).
“Created in collaboration with a wide range of colleagues—from entomologists, archaeologists, and farmers to papermakers, bookbinders, and book collectors—they are personal, poetic tributes to Schanilec’s home and studios in Stockholm, Wisconsin, and St. Paul as well as marvels of precision craftsmanship,” the press release from James Watrous Gallery stated.
In his most recent work, “My Mighty Journey,” Schanilec used plants, wood, stone, and even a snakeskin, to make direct prints alongside his finely detailed engravings. Nearly five-feet wide when open, the children’s book about St. Anthony’s Falls is displayed uncovered for visitors to fully experience his art as a book.
Framed color wood engravings from each book, along with a wide selection of Schanilec’s working materials, are also included in the exhibit that is on view through April 7.
— Robyn Norton