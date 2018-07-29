Each member of the Five Painters brings a unique style of painting and their own view of the world to the exhibit on display in the American Bistro on the 2nd floor of UW Health at the American Center, 4602 Eastpark Blvd., until Wednesday.
The Five Painters group was formed more than 20 years ago. Three of the original members, C.K. Chang, Donna Miller, and David Whitish Scheifel are still active. Terrence Doeler joined the group several years ago, and Tracy Wiklund was added almost a year ago.
Chang generally paints with oils to create Impressionistic landscapes. With a sketchbook and camera at hand when traveling, he records sights to recreate once he is back in his Madison studio.
Painting has been a lifetime enjoyment for Miller. Miller, a Madison resident, has been active and has served in many capacities over the years with the Wisconsin Regional Artists Association (WRAA).
Scheifel began his art career as a graphic artist. He then ventured into the food world where he was a sous chef/executive chef, taught food-related classes, ran a restaurant, and worked as a culinary chef for St. Mary’s Hospital. Throughout his pursuit of other careers, Scheifel, a Highland resident, has also been painting for “some 40-plus years.”
A love of fishing and fishing trips throughout the Midwest and Ontario, Canada, provide Doeler many ideas for his landscape paintings. His choice of medium is acrylic, but often resembles watercolor. Also a member of the Madison Art Guild, Doeler lives in Monona and has been painting for about 20 years.
Rural Wisconsin, up north, lakes and rivers are often seen in Wiklund’s paintings. She creates her artwork using traditional oils on canvas and board. A resident of McFarland, Wiklund has been painting for about eight years.