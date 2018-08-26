Artists paired together for two of the current exhibits at Abel Contemporary Gallery, 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli. Barry Roal Carlsen’s and Eric Thomas Wolever’s works comprise “Living Memory,” and “Collaboration” incorporates joint efforts between the gallery’s artists.
The familiar objects and people depicted in “Living Memory” are personal to Carlsen and Wolever. Both artists create a powerful sense of place with Wolever’s art inspired by his Midwestern upbringing while Carlsen explores the physical and psychological impact the landscape has on shaping a person.
“A sense of place is powerful; it can express the feelings of belonging, separation, distance, and loss.” Carlsen said in his artist’s statement.
Carlsen has formal training in printmaking and a long career in graphic arts, and has been a mainstay in the local arts community for decades. He creates his images with a variety of mediums, including oil paint, acrylic paint, and pigments mixed with hot wax. He uses lithographic and other transfer processes in his pieces.
Wolever is an emerging artist who explores themes of environment, upbringing, and personal landmarks. He started as an installation artist using wood and ceramics. Now, he has transitioned to a more two-dimensional approach using a combination of acrylic, ink, and transfer prints. Some of his works are on common paper plates.
Abel Contemporary Gallery has a collective of more than 100 artists. The gallery invited their artists to leave their comfort zones and blend their unique styles with another. “Collaboration” exhibits the artistic outcome.
Jessica Calderwood and Jill Baker Gower created jewelry together, as did Ali Kaus and Patricia Sannit. Teresa Faris’ collaborative “partners” were birds. She incorporated wood that had been altered by birds into her jewelry.
Jean Apgar and Micheale Gordon combined textiles and beadwork.
Pairing up in ceramics were Tom Bartel and Rachel Clark, Craig Clifford and Debbie Kupinsky, Andy Rubin and Aedric Donovan, and Brian Kluge and Ryan Myers. Rob Cartelli and Briony Morrow-Cribbs carved porcelain together. Earthenware collaborations were made by Maggie Jaszczak and Tom Jaszczak, and Eric Pardue and Pete Scherzer.
A stoneware and basketry creation was made by George Lowe and Martha Monson Lowe, and a stoneware and glass creation was made by Sharon Stelter and Nicholas Stelter. Scott Simmons and Don Esser created glass vases in steel holders.
Sculptures were constructed by Janice Ho and Leah Evans, and Nana Schowalter and Don Kauss.
Theresa Abel and Kauss created a found object piece; and Keely Phippen and Susan Richter-O’Connell, a found objects collection.
Art prints were made by Carol Bjerke and Katherine Steichen Rosing. Mary Hood and Ann Orlowski did their collaboration of mixed media on paper. Painting acrylic on panel were Randall Berndt and John S. Miller, and Kelli Hoppmann and Greg Schulte, who also painted oil on metal together. Lori Schappe-Youens and Diane Washa painted oil on panel.
Chris Gargan and Ted Lott used wood and acrylics to create a light-up piece.
Wall art was created by Delores Fortuna and Lauren Markley, Amy Arnold and Kelsey Sauber-Olds, Kelly King and Katy Cassell, and Karen Halt and Paul Nitsche.
A catalogue of the collaborative works that includes commentary of the artist pairs is available for purchase at the gallery.