Artist Jayne Reid Jackson could be working on a piece for weeks before she knows exactly what it looks like. Jackson is a practiced hand at mezzotint, a centuries-old printing process, but it stills surprises her all the time.
“The plate can fool you into thinking that you’re way farther along than you really are,” Jackson said. “You get to a certain stage and you think you’re done. And you pull out a proof and you’re very humbled. ‘Oh. That looks like nothing. It looks barely un-black.’”
Jackson will try to demystify mezzotint on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at an evening gallery talk and demonstration in the Wisconsin Studio at Overture Center. She’ll give a glimpse of the history of the art form and how it’s distinct from other types of intaglio printmaking, like engraving, etching, drypoint and aquatint.
She will talk about her own process, and the work she makes in her east side Madison home studio. She also plans to describe her recent experiences at the 5th International Mezzotint Festival in Ekaterinburg, Russia, held in September.
While there, Jackson heard from festival organizer Nikita Korytin that there are about 400 mezzotint artists in the world. There were thousands of mezzotints shown — huge works made by printmakers from Thailand, experimental pieces out of Japan, portraits from the Russians.
“You don’t see a room full of mezzotints anywhere,” Jackson said. “If you do go to an exhibit of a mezzotint artist, it’s all that one artist’s work. Looking at the variety of the work … there were certain artists I was amazed how big their work was.”
A variety of Jackson’s art is on display through Dec. 1 in the third floor Gallery III at Overture, alongside watercolor and pastel self-portraits by Yeonhee Cheong. Light in glass is Jackson’s signature touch. Her subjects, photographed on the beach or snipped from her garden, are often the stuff of still lives.
In one piece, rosebuds peep out of a quartet of stemless cordial glasses. In “The Unkindest Cut,” a melon balances on the mouth of a drinking glass. “The Collector” pairs a crab, underbelly exposed, with shimmering glass marbles.
“You hang it on the wall, and from far away it has to attract you,” she said. “As you come up closer to it, you start seeing more and more in it until you’re almost with your nose on the glass, looking — ‘oh yeah, there’s little seeds in there!’”
In “Tangled Web,” each blossom in a drooping bouquet of peonies takes a drunken header out of a blocky glass vase. She rendered that piece once in black and white and again where the blooms are pink. That significantly affects how funereal it looks.
“Growing up, my mother hated my artwork because she wanted me to be more colorful and brighter,” Jackson said. “I seem to think better in value. I like the mystery of the dark more than revealing everything.”
Jackson has been working with mezzotint since the mid-1990s. She likes the tonal and value ranges an artist can get in a print. Also it’s environmentally friendlier printmaking, where “you’re not using any chemicals.” Jackson uses oil-based inks and cleans up with vegetable oil.
After she has taken photographs she wants to work from, the first step in making a mezzotint is rocking. Jackson uses a half-moon shaped serrated blade mounted on the end of a long pole to prick lines of tiny holes into a copper plate. These create burrs that hold ink. A piece of metal that has been rocked all over would print solid black.
While she rocks a plate, “I watch old movies, I listen to music, something I don’t have to pay attention to,” Jackson said. “You want to keep doing this until you flash it around in the light and you don’t see any shiny parts at all and it looks like velvet.”
Then Jackson takes a couple of tools, a scraper and a burnisher, to smooth out sections that will print lighter. The plate ends up being a mirror image of the finished print. In process, it’s like looking at a scratch in a mirror made with a pin — distinct yet barely visible.
Jackson makes progressive proofs of her prints. She can scrape and burnish more to make something lighter, or re-rock a tiny section. She used to make 20 proofs before settling on one she liked. Now she pulls four or five.
“I know not to bother, because it’s not going to look that different,” she said. “You’re always learning. The material and the process takes over its own space in your work and you just have to know when to quit.”
Mezzotint artists aren’t nearly as plentiful as, say, painters and photographers, and Jackson has found herself in leadership roles. She runs the International Mezzotint Society and oversees a yearly print exchange among members. She’s also now the chair of the south central chapter of Wisconsin Visual Artists.
Her print, “Crabapple,” was chosen in 2013 as the image for the annual Dane Arts poster. At the time she showed work at Grace Chosy Gallery on Monroe Street (now closed). There Jackson mostly sold monoprints, made by painting with etching ink on plexiglass plates.
“I stopped doing those because they’re so labor-intensive,” Jackson said. “But they were color. People like color, they just don’t seem to be interested in black and white.”
“I was encouraged by other artists that I should work bigger, which is intimidating,” she said. “I’m determined to compete more with other artists. I want to be one of the artists that other people go, ‘Oh my god, look at that!’”