2019 in Arts: A 'Saigon' protest, SpongeBob sings, and Spring Green grows a company

Madison’s arts scene is rich and growing, with new theater festivals and colorful new murals popping up all the time. I love the range of what’s on offer here, from free staged readings and world premieres written by locally grown talent to the national tour of “Hamilton.”
While I never can see as much as I would like to, here are a few highlights of my year with the arts in Madison.
“Artist Jerry Butler is making his mark: At 71, Butler has entered one of the most prolific seasons of his long artistic career”
Jan. 16, 2019
I kicked off the new year with a series of chats and studio visits with Jerry Butler, a painter and collage artist who taught hundreds of local kids as a middle school educator. Butler was an affable, approachable subject. He takes inspiration as much from great artists like Romare Bearden as from his own family roots, growing up in rural Mississippi. After this piece ran, I got letters from students whose lives Butler touched, and he’s continued to show work around the city.
March 28, 2019
The 1980s Broadway blockbuster “Miss Saigon” had courted controversy for a full 30 years by the time the tour arrived in Madison this spring, yet for some at Overture Center the concerns of Asian American scholars like Timothy Yu and Lori Kido Lopez came as a surprise.
Working with Overture, the scholars scheduled a panel discussion about the show’s damaging racial stereotypes. Overture staff canceled it, saying the questions were inflammatory (“Are these works problematic to you?” “Do you feel a responsibility to bring more diverse stories to the stage?”).
In response, the Asian American professors did the most Madison thing ever: they held a “teach-in” on the street. Attendance was small but enthusiastic. Overall, ticket sales seemed largely unaffected — the show sold 84% of seats, falling just behind “Finding Neverland” and “Anastasia” in the 2018-19 season.
May 29, 2019
Watching Gavin Lawrence in rehearsal opened a window into the emotional and physical stamina it takes to stage Shakespeare in an amphitheater. Talking with him one-on-one gave me a glimpse into the training that made that stamina possible. Though often highly energetic onstage, Lawrence has a quiet, serious side. He’s one of the most thoughtful, deliberate actors I’ve ever met.
On and offstage, Wisconsin is lucky to have Lawrence, who is leading conversations many in the theater community are struggling to begin. In 2020, he’ll play Mark Antony in the Hill Theatre and direct Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play, “The Brothers Size,” in the Touchstone.
Sept. 9, 2019
The new theater company I’m most excited to watch in 2020 is the small, massively talented Two Crows, run by American Players Theatre folks like Rob Doyle, Kelsey Brennan and Marcus Truschinski. Michael Broh, APT’s production manager, owns the bar where they perform, a cozy space in downtown Spring Green called the Slowpoke Cabaret & Lounge.
Colleen Madden’s “A Christmas Haunting,” a new Dickens adaptation, highlighted vivid storytelling in a one-woman show. “The How and the Why,” a two-hander starring Brennan and APT artistic director Brenda DeVita, opens Jan. 23. The play, Doyle said, is about “two evolutionary biologists with conflicting theories about why women menstruate and go through menopause.”
“It’s interesting and thought-provoking, witty, and the dialogue is so good,” Doyle said. “It gives these two female actors a very rare opportunity to be able to talk about these things onstage.”
Oct. 9, 2019
I saw some really great theater this year. In February, Madison Opera staged my very favorite Sondheim musical, “A Little Night Music,” with the marvelous Emily Glick as free-spirited maid Petra (my favorite Sondheim character).
In late May, Capital City Theatre staged an “On the Town” with fantastic dancing from Madison Ballet and sparkling wit (Lizzie Cutrupi is definitely headed for great things). Cap City's show surpassed many of the professional tours Madison got this year.
Yet the show that surprised me the most was “The SpongeBob Musical,” which toured to Overture this fall. I am not of the SpongeBob generation. I had to research before I reviewed it. The brilliance with which this thing was put together by Tina Landau — with music by David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco and Yolanda Adams among others — left me gobsmacked. It was funny and smart and masterfully done. SpongeBob! Who knew?
Dec. 6, 2019
This live podcast panel involved coordination among “Hamilton” touring staff, cast members, Overture’s publicity team and Cap Times’ managing editor/event planner Chris Murphy. I could not be happier with how it turned out. In the Wisconsin Studio on the Thursday before the tour left Madison, we hosted Ta’Rea Campbell (Angelica Schuyler), Desmond Sean Ellington (Hercules Mulligan/ James Madison) and Neil Haskell (King George).
For an hour, the actors talked about being on tour, what their audition process was like and what this show requires of them. They shared how “Hamilton” has changed their lives, and how it brings a message of diversity and inclusion around the country with an extraordinary story of an upstart founding father.