2019 in Arts: A 'Saigon' protest, SpongeBob sings, and Spring Green grows a company

In late May, Capital City Theatre staged an “On the Town” with fantastic dancing from Madison Ballet and sparkling wit (Lizzie Cutrupi is definitely headed for great things). Cap City's show surpassed many of the professional tours Madison got this year.

Yet the show that surprised me the most was “The SpongeBob Musical,” which toured to Overture this fall. I am not of the SpongeBob generation. I had to research before I reviewed it. The brilliance with which this thing was put together by Tina Landau — with music by David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco and Yolanda Adams among others — left me gobsmacked. It was funny and smart and masterfully done. SpongeBob! Who knew?