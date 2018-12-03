The signs of the holidays have arrived in Madison. Olin Park is lit up like the Griswolds’ front lawn. Lucille, the downtown pizzeria, has covered the back of its bar in holiday wrapping paper and installed a booty-shaking Santa in the entryway.
The real live Santa Claus is set up in East Towne Mall’s Center Court for photos every day through Christmas Eve. He flies on over to West Towne, too, to hang out near the Cheesecake Factory.
Hilldale Shopping Center hosts carolers every Friday and Sunday, from Capital City Theatre and the Wisconsin Dickens Carolers in full Victorian costume). Catch the Pitches and Notes, a women’s a cappella group from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Plaza at Hilldale.
In between last minute online shopping and a trip to the Good Day Handmade Holiday Market (Dec. 7-8 at the Madison Masonic Center), local arts organizations are celebrating the season in music and dance. Here are just a few of the options:
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah”
This year marks the decade anniversary for the WCO’s performance of G.F. Handel’s best-known sacred oratorio. Sung in English by a chorus and quartet, this year’s performance features soprano Sarah Lawrence, mezzo-soprano Johanna Bronk, tenor Gene Stenger and bass Peter Van De Graaff. Members of the Festival Choir of Madison will join the WCO chorus.
Note that this is not a sing-along, and no local groups seem to be offering one. But attendees can, and should, bring their scores to follow along. We’re sure if you stand for the “Hallelujah” chorus, nobody will stop you.
Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton
$30
Magnum Opus presents “Full Light”
A relatively new ballet company spins onto the scene this holiday with a dance performance set to 20 recorded excerpts from G.F. Handel’s “Messiah.” Artistic director and founder Abigail Henninger leads and dances with an ensemble of seven professional dancers.
Henninger danced with Madison Ballet and freelanced around the country before founding Magnum Opus in 2017. She created all the choreography for “Full Light,” which runs about 80 minutes.
“I’ve done ‘Nutcracker’ countless times,” Henninger said. “This is very, very different. This is fresh for the dancers, something different for the holiday season to keep the dancers literally on their toes.”
This production will travel, spending a weekend in Stoughton, a night in Janesville and a Christmas weekend performance at City Church on Madison’s east side. Henninger chose “Messiah” to give a new perspective on the choral piece.
“We’ve tried to take a classic and timeliness masterpiece and give it new life,” Henninger said. “So many people have heard the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus around Easter or Christmas … it loses some of its meaning. We want to bring new meaning to it.”
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-9, 7:30 p.m. at Stoughton Village Players Theatre, 255 E. Main St., Stoughton
Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville
Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. at City Church, 4909 Buckeye Road
$13 for children, $15 for adults (via brownpapertickets.com)
Madison Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”
It’s a rebuilding year for Madison’s flagship professional ballet company, which is in an artistic director transition and looking for a new home. Madison Ballet claims the 2017 production of this holiday classic as the best-selling show in the company’s history, and is no doubt looking for a repeat of that burst of enthusiasm.
Featuring the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s lush and lovely score, the 2018 “Nutcracker” will continue to use W. Earle Smith’s choreography. Janel Hutchison and Shannon Quirk alternate as the Sugar Plum Fairy, dancing opposite Randy Hererra and Lucas Segovia as the magical toy who transforms into a Cavalier at the end of Act I.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 22-23, 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2 p.m.
Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$15-$65
madisonballet.org/nutcracker; 258-4141
Children’s Theater of Madison presents “A Christmas Carol”
When David Daniel first took on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in this perennially popular Dickens’ ghost story, he wanted to find the pivotal place where Scrooge becomes a new man.
“Dickens had one thing in mind, a complete transformation of a human being,” Daniel said. “It’s hard work.”
Those who love this richly costumed, fantastical production will find all of their favorite scenes intact, from the ghostly visits to the party scenes. The production has some star power lent from American Players Theatre — Daniel stars in an adaptation by Colleen Madden, all directed by James Ridge.
Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m.
Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$32-$63
ctmtheater.org/see-a-show/christmas-carol-2018; 258-4141
Two Crows Theatre Company presents "The Santaland Diaries"
Snowball is back and snarky as ever in a new production of David Sedaris's cynical (yet sweet) holiday classic. "The Santaland Diaries," produce by a new professional company called Two Crows Theatre in Spring Green, stars Milwaukee actor Chris Klopatek as the author.
Wednesday, Dec. 12-Sunday, Dec. 23
The Jefferson, 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green
$18
588-0242
Madison Choral Project presents “Hope in the Future”
Director Albert Pinsonneault decided his year that “the world needs a positive message rather than the divisiveness, and isolation that is heaped on us daily.”
For his professional choir’s sixth annual December concert, programmed in the style of Lessons and Carols, he invited middle- and high school students to write about how they want to make the world a better place.
For his vocalists, Pinsonneault chose several African-American spirituals, including “Hush! Somebody’s Callin’ My Name,” “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow” by Andre Thomas and two arrangements by Moses Hogan, “I’m Gonna Sing ‘Til the Spirit Moves” and “I Can Tell the World.”
Also featured this year will be work by Kevin Puts (“At Castle Wood”), Joby Talbot’s “The Wishing Tree” and two pieces by resident composer Timothy C. Takach.
One of these, “Joseph,” is “about the birth of Christ, or any child, from the father’s perspective,” Pinsonneault wrote.
Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m.
Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St.
$24 in advance, $28 at the door, $40 premium seats
Dance Wisconsin presents “The Nutcracker”
A live chorus from Monona Grove High School joins Dance Wisconsin's annual production of "The Nutcracker," created by JoJean Retrum and staged in Shannon Hall. Coming to Madison this year to play the principal roles are Maggie Batterman, from Sun Prairie and currently studying with Hubbard Street Dance in Chicago, and Kyle Cunningham from Nashville Ballet.
To fill out the cast of 80, Dance Wisconsin brings in performers from many other companies, and performs with a live orchestra.
Friday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m.
UW-Madison Memorial Union, Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St.
$22-$40, discounts for seniors, students and children
dancewisconsin.com; 265-2787
Musicalee Yours presents the 9th Annual Gospel Carols Concert
Leotha and Tamera Stanley are taking their popular, high-spirited gospel Christmas concert to a larger venue, Alliant Energy Center, for the first time this year. According to Leotha, the program will feature familiar carols with a gospel twist, like "Winter Wonderland," "Go Tell it on the Mountain," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman" and "Oh Holy Night." Original songs include "Christmas Peace," "The Joy of Christmas" and "The Spirit of Christmas is Love."
This year's concert is set to include musicians from the Madison Symphony Orchestra and local churches.
Friday, Dec. 21, doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.
Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way
$30-$45, $15 for children under 12
gospelcarols.com; 658-8877