A Carol, a Nutcracker and a new Christmas ghost story take audiences into 2020

Earlier this holiday season, “The Messiah” sold out, Marie woke up from her Nutcracker Fantasy, and the symphony accompanied carols. Those Tudors at the Memorial Union have already extinguished the figgy pudding, but school’s about to be out.

Luckily there’s still a lot to see this season, from an iconic holiday ballet in Overture Hall to a shivery new ghost story from Dickens playing in Spring Green. “A Christmas Haunting” is an excellent companion to “A Christmas Carol,” which continues its run in the Capitol Theater through the weekend.

The lights at Henry Vilas Zoo will be up until Dec. 29; the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park is up through Jan. 4, 2020. The Holiday Express, a toy train exhibit with lots of pretty poinsettias, closes on Dec. 31 at Olbrich Gardens.

Here is an abbreviated list of the holiday arts still around to catch.

“A Christmas Haunting”

Playwright and actor Colleen Madden created and stars in this thrilling new adaptation of a Dickens novella. “The Haunted Man and the Ghost’s Bargain,” written in 1848, has a sprinkling of “Christmas Carol” themes — a solitary man who has cut himself off from love, a ghost with a familiar face, the promise of transformation.