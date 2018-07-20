Actor Desi Oakley sees some of herself in Jenna Hunterson, the shy young woman at the center of the musical “Waitress.”
Oakley is from Wichita, Kansas. The diner where Jenna works is somewhere in the south, a small town with few roads out.
Both of them are dreamers, though for Jenna those dreams feel far out of reach.
“The character of Jenna is so real,” said Oakley, who plays Jenna eight times a week on the national Equity tour of “Waitress.” “As I’ve grown on this tour, I feel like so has she.”
“Waitress” opens Tuesday and runs through July 29 in Overture Hall in downtown Madison. Two local girls — Rosalie Manson, 5, of La Crosse and Addie Manthey, 4, of Sun Prairie — have been given a walk-on cameo at the end of the show.
“Waitress” is based on Adrienne Shelley’s 2007 film about a woman faced with an unexpected pregnancy who channels her hopes and frustrations into the pies she bakes. The musical version opened on Broadway in spring 2016 .
The show features a lively, thoughtful score by Sara Bareilles (“Love Song”) and foregrounds female friendships. On Broadway, the concession stands sell jars of berry pie and racks of pies spin on either side of the stage.
Oakley joined the tour of “Waitress” last October. She sometimes will let how she’s feeling day to day inform a more honest portrayal of Jenna.
“Jenna’s life isn’t easy,” Oakley said. “Sometimes I wake up and think, ‘Gosh, I’m tired today.’ I’ll allow that to fuel my Jenna, and it keeps it really present and really fresh.”
Oakley spoke with The Capital Times from Miami during an unexpected week off (the tour was supposed to play Louisville, but a fire in the lobby of the Kentucky Center cancelled the stop). Note: the interview below contains mild spoilers.
How were you influenced by the other women who have played Jenna over the past few years, including composer Sara Bareilles?
I never listened to the cast recording, and I’ve never seen any other portrayal of Jenna. I learned the notes from the page.
I approached this on my own. I start from scratch. My interpretation is based on the script and personal experience, and of course working with creative, the book writer and director. It’s an entire creative team of women, it’s amazing.
I consider it to be originating a role on the tour. It’s the same story, costumes and set but we’re different people.
“Waitress” is such a sweet show, but it has some difficult topics in it, including domestic abuse. It seems essential for the audience to understand that threat, but to stage the violence might be gratuitous or even traumatic for some. What are the challenges with staging a relationship like that?
It’s so very carefully staged and thought out by our director, Diane Paulus. How far we go and how far we don’t go is so calculated, and very specific storytelling.
I developed a trust with Nick Bailey, who plays Earl. We have fight calls twice a week, where we break down the timing of every moment onstage, for safety.
It’s grown over time but I think that physical aspect of Earl and Jenna is just the right amount of storytelling for me to tap into as an actor, as someone who’s not abused.
It’s showing the dynamic of Jenna and Earl’s relationship. Jenna at one time was in love with him. They used to have a happy marriage. They got married really young when they were in high school. It can’t just be that he’s a monster … you wouldn’t root for Jenna if she was just a victim. It’s got to be really specific, just like a lot of relationships are.
How the audience responds to Earl, how they respond to the abuse, it’s a very personal moment. We hear reactions from people that are really guttural, authentic reactions. We’re open to everything, it doesn’t bother us. It’s important to have an audience respond in a natural way.
In these last 10 months, what of your own personality have you brought to the character of Jenna?
Deep down she’s a dreamer, but she’s forgotten that. She does have desires and dreams for herself, but her circumstances have allowed her to forget them.
I’m also a dreamer. I’ve always had a dream of performing and being on Broadway, and I’ve had to fight for that. The difference is that (Jenna) doesn’t have the capacity to realize her dreams are attainable. That breaks my heart.
Jenna’s kind and loving. She has two really good friends, and she’s loyal. I really respect those characteristics of her. I see myself in those things.
I wonder if you can talk about the journey Jenna takes toward the independence and strength she finds at the end of the play. Jenna’s circumstances are not great for most of the musical. Do you try to pull that strength out slowly, or is it more like a stark turning point at the end?
It’s a slow burn for her. It’s constant, tiny, tiny decisions she makes that allow her eyes to be opened. Those little decisions are all over the script, and I’ve even found more for myself.
A lot of things in life don’t happen overnight, they happen over a long period of time. It’s the owner of the pie diner, Joe, it’s his influence on her life. It’s Becky and Dawn (her friends), their influence on her life. It’s her relationship with her husband, her relationship with her new doctor.
It’s these tiny decisions to invest in other people. Those are moments of opening. It’s a slow, slow, slow burn until she has the baby. That’s the biggest revelation, but if she had the baby at curtain up, she would not have the courage to leave Earl.
These small decisions of openness, trust and bravery, that’s what makes that possible.