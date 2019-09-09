Two Crows Theatre Company

All shows are held at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, 137 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Spring Green. Call (608) 588-0242 or visit twocrowstheatre.org for more information.

Tickets cost $20-$25, with discounts for season tickets.

"A Christmas Haunting" by Colleen Madden

adapted from Charles Dickens' "The Haunted Man" and "The Ghost's Bargain"

Dec. 12-22

Directed by Marcus Truschinski, starring Colleen Madden

"The How and the Why" by Sarah Treem

Jan. 23-Feb. 2, 2020

Directed by Laura Rook, starring Kelsey Brennan and Brenda DeVita

"Down the Road" by Lee Blessing

Feb. 27-March 8, 2020

Directed by Jim Ridge, starring Melisa Pereyra, Jeb Burris and Robert R. Doyle

"The Aliens" by Annie Baker

April 2-12, 2020

Directed by Kelsey Brennan, starring Marcus Truschinski, Eric Schabla, Marco Lama