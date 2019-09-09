Before American Players Theatre launched its “Winter Words” series, acting company members with homes in Spring Green used to do small winter play readings at Arcadia Books, the local bookstore.
Robert Doyle started work at APT in 2014, and he thought these readings were great. He thought more art-loving, snowbound locals would be into them too.
Doyle asked one of the participants, actor Marcus Truschinski, why don’t you start a theater company and produce these shows in full?
Truschinski replied, “Absolutely not.”
“I wanted to direct, I wanted to act, but I didn’t want to be a producer. I didn’t really want to start a theater company,” Truschinski said last week.
Yet last year, that’s just what he and Doyle did. Two Crows Theatre Company recently announced a four-show season to be produced in its home theater. The space that was once the Village Tavern is now called the Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, a bar and black box at 137 W. Jefferson St. in Spring Green.
Two Crows was founded as an off-season-only, contemporary complement to APT, which for 40 years has brought actors, directors and designers to the small Wisconsin town. The troupe was named for a British nursery rhyme about magpies (crows) with the line “one for sorrow, two for joy.” It made Doyle think of comedy and tragedy.
Despite his misgivings about becoming a producer, Truschinski had long wanted to do something closer to home in the winter for family reasons. He’s married to actor Tracy Michelle Arnold and they have two children. Truschinski and Arnold alternate traveling for work in the off season — this year, Arnold will be away for several months in “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.
Everyone involved with Two Crows is, or has been, involved with APT, including third main associate Kelsey Brennan. The new company, Truschinski said, “gives us more of a reason to stay home and still make good work.”
Off-season opportunity
So the shows feel like events (and likely keep costs in check), Two Crows runs are only two weekends. For 2019-20, productions include a new one-woman Dickens adaptation by Colleen Madden called “A Christmas Haunting.” Madden, who also adapted the “Christmas Carol” that Children’s Theater of Madison performs, will open Dec. 12.
Opening in January 2020, Sarah Treem’s “The How and the Why” will star Brennan and Brenda DeVita as evolutionary biologists with conflicting ideas about why women menstruate and go through menopause. Laura Rook will return from Chicago to direct.
“It’s interesting and thought-provoking and witty,” Doyle said. “The dialogue is so good. It gives females a very rare opportunity to be able to talk about these things onstage.”
In February, Jim Ridge will direct married actors Jeb Burris and Melisa Pereyra in “Down the Road” by Lee Blessing, a play about a husband-and-wife journalist team who are interviewing a serial killer (Doyle) for his memoirs.
The killer is on death row. The play considers whether, when we tell stories about people who’ve done terrible things, are we trying to educate listeners or are we making celebrities out of murderers?
Finally, in April 2020, Truschinski plays opposite Eric Schabla in Annie Baker’s “The Aliens.” The story, Truschinski explained, is about two men in their 30s who are seemingly aimless but turn out to be incredibly intelligent — one is a novelist and the other is a math whiz. They befriend a 17-year-old boy (Marco Lama, an APT regular) who works at the coffee shop. Brennan will direct this one.
“It’s about a lost generation of people who have talent but are unable to find work, have no purpose,” Truschinski said. Baker, who also wrote “The Flick” and “Circle Mirror Transformation,” is interested in “what it’s like in between the lines.”
Winter words
Two Crows had a quiet but well-regarded first season. The company made its debut last December with “The Santaland Diaries,” starring Chris Klopatek (“As You Like It,” APT 2018) as Crumpet the Elf. The set involved a menagerie of 48 light-up plastic Santas, candy canes and Christmas trees on loan from a friend in the business.
The winter weather was kind to the fledgling company, and critics were too. Gwen Rice, reviewing Colleen Madden and Arnold’s work in “The Belle of Amherst,” wrote in Isthmus that the play was “not only worth the drive; it’s an auspicious start for a new theater company.” Later, she offered them advice on media, marketing and fundraising, which Doyle said has been one of the company’s challenges.
“We got immediate support from the community,” Doyle said. “We were selling out shows and getting pretty good reviews. The thing I’m most proud of is we paid everyone who worked for us ... even non-Equity, we were able to pay union rate.”
The first shows had 128 seats available, “until we learned that that was over fire capacity, so we shrunk the seating down to 114,” Doyle said. Doyle, now a box office lead at APT, made costumes, built sets and hung lights for every show, with frequent help from friends.
“Funding the first year was contributions from the community and a couple of really generous donors,” Doyle said. “Tickets from the first show helped pay for the second show.”
Last spring, Jim DeVita directed Truschinski, Doyle and Josh Krause in “Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me,” a drama by Frank McGuinness about three men being held captive by terrorists in Beirut. Recapping the season for Madison Magazine, Aaron Conklin noted that Doyle referred to Two Crows as “APT lite.”
“Two Crows is shaping up to be an additional creative outlet for some of APT’s leading lights who can act and direct in their own front yards during APT’s off-season instead of having to travel to Chicago and beyond,” Conklin wrote.
Truschinski agreed with this assessment.
“We have work at APT and around the country, but here we get to take different kinds of risks,” Truschinski said. “It’s an experimental space for us.”
Take two
As Two Crows enters its second season, some personnel have changed. An early collaborator, fight choreographer Brian Byrnes, left to work in San Diego. Michael Broh, APT’s production manager, and his wife Stacy Wood bought the building in May 2019 and renamed it from the Jefferson to the Slowpoke.
The Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret has transformed from a “NASCAR/professional smokers’ bar” (as Doyle described it) into a cocktail bar, open year-round every day except Tuesday and Wednesday. Doyle called it a “speakeasy-ish space” with red velvet furniture and dim lighting. Broh has a large collection of records. There’s a piano in house, with a guitar, amplifiers and a drum set. Doyle is the bar manager, and APT actors moonlight as bartenders.
The founders call the whole project an outlet for the creative people who have made Spring Green their home. Doyle called the town “an anomaly” for how enthusiastic his neighbors are about artistic pursuits.
“Everybody is an artist here. I meet plumbers who say ‘I’m actually a painter,’” Truschinski said. “And more people are deciding to move here. With The Shitty Barn and things happening at Taliesin, there’s a more vibrant community of people our age who want stuff to do in the winter.
“It’s a community event when our shows happen. People come.”