Theater review: With spine-tingling 'Down the Road,' Two Crows brings a serial killer into the room

When I was in college, a lot of journalism school grads covered cops and courts right after graduation. The veteran Detroit journalists who taught my classes told us the beat was straightforward. Your sources are on the police log. The story’s there if you ask the right questions.

It was a beat with a revolving door. Cops and courts burned out people quickly, especially in the city. We heard about 20-something journalists going numb from always seeing people at their worst, covering tragedy after tragedy. Most of us can’t do that forever.

The exceptions were people like Iris Henniman, one-third of Lee Blessing’s spine-tingling drama “Down the Road.” Two Crows Theatre's production runs through March 8 at Slowpoke Cabaret and Lounge in Spring Green.

Iris, played by Melisa Pereyra, is a young reporter used to working with criminals. She’s done her homework on Bill Reach, a serial murderer of some 19 women and girls. Iris’ questions are incisive, her tone unflinching. Knives, strangling, rape — nothing seems to phase her. She’s a pro.

“I wanted to prove that I could listen to the worst crimes,” she says. “That I could hear what killers did from the killers themselves.”