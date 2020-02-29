Theater review: With spine-tingling 'Down the Road,' Two Crows brings a serial killer into the room

When I was in college, a lot of journalism school grads covered cops and courts right after graduation. The veteran Detroit journalists who taught my classes told us the beat was straightforward. Your sources are on the police log. The story’s there if you ask the right questions.
It was a beat with a revolving door. Cops and courts burned out people quickly, especially in the city. We heard about 20-something journalists going numb from always seeing people at their worst, covering tragedy after tragedy. Most of us can’t do that forever.
The exceptions were people like Iris Henniman, one-third of Lee Blessing’s spine-tingling drama “Down the Road.” Two Crows Theatre's production runs through March 8 at Slowpoke Cabaret and Lounge in Spring Green.
Iris, played by Melisa Pereyra, is a young reporter used to working with criminals. She’s done her homework on Bill Reach, a serial murderer of some 19 women and girls. Iris’ questions are incisive, her tone unflinching. Knives, strangling, rape — nothing seems to phase her. She’s a pro.
“I wanted to prove that I could listen to the worst crimes,” she says. “That I could hear what killers did from the killers themselves.”
Blessing’s 1989 drama is a study in power shifts between writers and their subjects, as well as men and women. It’s a smart choice for Two Crows, an 18-month-old theater company staffed and run by artists associated with nearby American Players Theatre.
Playing Iris and Dan Henniman are a real-life husband-and-wife couple, Pereyra and Jeb Burris. Under contract with a publisher for the first time as a team, the Hennimans have grand visions of their crime-writing brand. They just have to keep Reach talking.
Rob Doyle (also Two Crows’ artistic director) plays the incarcerated killer as aware of his advantage and, because of it, almost friendly. William Reach is a psychopath — charming, intelligent, deeply manipulative — but beyond that, he knows the story he’s creating. Reach wants to be famous. He wants, through this book, to live forever.
In between interviews, the writers are stuck in nowhere rural America, land of “gas station, gas station, mini mart, gas station, tire store,” the occasional KFC and Taco Bell.
Director James Ridge has a veteran’s eye for pacing and tone, which here feels like a creeping chill. Intensity builds like a rubber band being stretched, bleeding out of the jail interrogation room and into the Hennimans’ motel, starkly lit by Eric Dieckman with yellow shadows on the wall.
As with last month’s “The How and the Why,” “Down the Road” has exceptional technical design for such a small space, and the acting is as powerful as it is precise.
Burris plays Dan as a business bro, less skilled than Iris in interviews, quick to capitulate to Reach. “It’s his book,” he tells Iris, to her dismay. Pereyra’s intensity finds its counterpoint in Burris’s confusion.
Between them, as the killer, Doyle’s sneaky half smile would give anyone chills. He’s so careful and controlled, his bursts of anger make us jump.
Only one question nags. Blessing’s a smart playwright with a gift for dialogue, but I wonder why it takes so long for Iris to have a crisis of conscience. Surely it’s occurred to her that if she gets famous, he will too? Wouldn’t she have thought about the complications of glorifying a murderer?
“Down the Road” seems made for crime show buffs. (Love My Favorite Murder? Can you distinguish between “CSIs;” do you still miss “Dexter?” This is your play.) It’s like a psychological thriller on Netflix, only here the distance between you and the killer is mere feet.