Theater review: Scientists lean in to a high-stakes debate in 'The How and the Why'

Zelda built her career on a bold idea about menopause, suggesting that prehistoric women who lived longer helped raise their daughter’s children, strengthening their own gene pools. She called it the Grandmother Hypothesis.

Zelda has lived with this theory so long, it has become “like an old lover,” she says. “Someone you fell for years ago, when you were young and stupid.”

For her part, Rachel is on the brink of something. She has the radical idea that sperm are toxic to the female body. Maybe menstruation is a way to protect women from contagion — and maybe, contradicting Zelda’s hypothesis, women were never meant to live past menopause.

“This little theory might very well make you famous,” Zelda says.

“Not if it never gets published,” Rachel responds.

The play's title comes from the idea in biology that every issue has two sides: the how and the why. As Zelda and Rachel work out who they are to each other, they go back to the tools they know best: Have a theory. Test it out, and see if it holds up.

It’s like a high-stakes debate blended with a family argument, where no one is telling her whole truth.