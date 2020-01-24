Theater review: In the face of despair, 'Every Brilliant Thing' lists life's little pleasures

And the tone shifts wildly. One minute a bright young voice from the audience reads “Number 996: really good oranges!” In the next breath our narrator observes that his parents may not love each other. It’s emotional whiplash. The fact that the mother is so lightly sketched adds to a sense of disconnect.

Perhaps because it’s so approachable in its cast size (one person) and set (minimal, though staging in the round can be a logistical hurdle), “Every Brilliant Thing” is having a moment. Milwaukee Repertory Theatre put it up last spring. More than two dozen productions are either currently running or forthcoming in the U.S. and Canada.

Forward Theater’s production is as strong as it can be, with deft jazz sound design by Joe Cerqua and a boxes full of props by Pamela Miles. Daniel is an appealing actor, and he is careful with the vulnerability he asks for in himself and us.

The best, though, is watching this play in the round. One of the last entries on that big, happy list is “old people holding hands.” Hearing that on Thursday, a couple directly opposite me on the risers reached for each other, leaning together. My heart flipped a little.

They felt a connection. We all did. It’s that kind of play.

