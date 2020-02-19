Theater review: Hallelujah! 'The Color Purple' makes a jazzy, bluesy, very joyful noise

When lounge singer Shug Avery stumbles into her house, Celie discovers her own body, and beauty, for the first time. As Shug, Sandie Lee dazzles with Whitney Houston-style melisma in their duet, “What About Love?” The women’s affection for each other reads more sisterly than sexual (a cop out, honestly), but it’s a musically thrilling moment nonetheless.

The script lags a little in the second act, which feels heavy on ballads. By staging a single chaste kiss, director John Doyle downplays one of the most essential love relationships of the main character’s life. The pit, dominated by keyboards, can sound thin. The four-step set creaks, making some of the numbers hard to understand.

Still, this “Color Purple” moves with clarity and purpose, and the sung parts of the score couldn’t sound better. Numbers range from work songs (“Big Dog,” “Brown Betty”) and blues to jazz, with vocal acrobatics and scat singing (“Miss Celie’s Pants”).

All of this showcases the performers' strengths. Lyttle, as Celie, and Malone as her furious husband transition masterfully between vocal intensity and delicate melody. When Celie comes into her power and curses him, she looks like one of Shakespeare’s avenging queens in “Richard III.”