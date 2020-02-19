Theater review: Hallelujah! 'The Color Purple' makes a jazzy, bluesy, very joyful noise

Through this coming Sunday, the cast of “The Color Purple” is taking Madison to church.
The show gets moving in Overture Hall with a rousing gospel number, sings a hymn of praise to God in the natural world and concludes with a choral “amen.”
Throughout, a chorus of church ladies shake their heads, buzzing about baby daddies and strumpets in short skirts. Celie, a resilient young woman with untold reserves of grit and grace, punctuates her own story with prayer.
With a book by Marsha Norman and Brenda Russell and music by Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, “The Color Purple” recasts Alice Walker’s seminal 1982 novel as a moving work of theater. The non-equity touring cast of the 2016 Tony Award-winning production includes exceptional performances, particularly among the women.
Celie, sung by the dynamite performer Mariah Lyttle, has two babies by her stepfather by the time she’s 14. Celie’s main source of support is her sister, Nettie (Nashka Desrosiers), from whom she’s quickly separated after she marries an abusive man who neither loves nor respects her (Andrew Malone).
Celie first learns strength from her no-nonsense daughter-in-law Sofia, played by the marvelous Chédra Arielle. Arielle is a true find, a singer who can bring an audience to its feet and a comic actor with nimble reflexes. She could walk away with this show if she wanted to.
When lounge singer Shug Avery stumbles into her house, Celie discovers her own body, and beauty, for the first time. As Shug, Sandie Lee dazzles with Whitney Houston-style melisma in their duet, “What About Love?” The women’s affection for each other reads more sisterly than sexual (a cop out, honestly), but it’s a musically thrilling moment nonetheless.
The script lags a little in the second act, which feels heavy on ballads. By staging a single chaste kiss, director John Doyle downplays one of the most essential love relationships of the main character’s life. The pit, dominated by keyboards, can sound thin. The four-step set creaks, making some of the numbers hard to understand.
Still, this “Color Purple” moves with clarity and purpose, and the sung parts of the score couldn’t sound better. Numbers range from work songs (“Big Dog,” “Brown Betty”) and blues to jazz, with vocal acrobatics and scat singing (“Miss Celie’s Pants”).
All of this showcases the performers' strengths. Lyttle, as Celie, and Malone as her furious husband transition masterfully between vocal intensity and delicate melody. When Celie comes into her power and curses him, she looks like one of Shakespeare’s avenging queens in “Richard III.”
For a story stuffed with (stylized) violence, loneliness and injustice on all sides, “Color Purple” also has its share of lightness. Arielle owns many of these moments, with her emphatic “Hell No!” in Act I and a flirtatious duet with Harpo (the reliably funny Brandon A. Wright) in Act II. Sofia’s showdown with Harpo’s new girlfriend Squeak (Gabriella Rodriguez) fizzles with comic energy.
“The Color Purple” novel won the Pulitzer Prize (Walker was the first African American woman to win) and has been frequently banned by schools. The 1985 film earned Oprah Winfrey an Academy Award nomination.
The musical version of “The Color Purple” feels like an invitation to rediscover these stories and more like them. At its best, a church service can do that too — invites the people in the seats to look deeper, think harder and ask more of ourselves. Can we all say “amen” to that?