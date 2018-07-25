Early in the working class fairy tale musical “Waitress,” Jenna pulls out her measuring cups and whisk and sets to work on a pie.
As if by magic, a vision of Jenna’s mother appears, rolling dough beside her. Jenna has conjured her out of sugar, butter and flour.
These moments of dreamlike reverie move through Diane Paulus’ winning production of “Waitress,” running in Overture Hall through Sunday, like little whispers of escape. Jenna, the title character, creates them as a way to endure her abusive marriage and exhausting, repetitive job.
Luckily, the 2016 musical “Waitress” itself has more going for it than Jenna herself does. Lifted by Sara Bareilles's melodic score and a story by Jessie Nelson (adapted from the 2007 Adrienne Shelly film), it’s thoughtful and often bittersweet, with bright spots of joy.
Where Cinderella cleaned fireplaces, Jenna bakes desserts with unusual names like “A Little Wild, Wild Berry Pie” and “Love, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness Pie” (strawberries, blueberries and cream cheese).
Each pie marks another attempt to contain her feelings about complicated things — the boorish husband she no longer loves (Jim Hogan, in Tuesday night for Nick Bailey), an unwanted pregnancy, a tempting liaison.
Desi Oakley grounds Jenna with a low speaking voice and a touch of Southern drawl. A stunning singer, Oakley finds deep resonance and new internal rhythms in the music, pulling lyric phrases like ribbons of sugar in the Act II show-stopper, “She Used to Be Mine.”
Oakley won’t allow a drop of pity for Jenna, giving her a dry sense of humor and tiny moments of protest in scenes with Earl, Jenna’s jerk of a husband.
When she finally lunges toward a chance at romance with an awkward ob-gyn played by Bryan Fenkart, their encounters fizz with excitement. It’s a marked contrast to how Oakley makes her shoulders go rigid when she’s with Earl.
Charity Angél Dawson and Lenne Klingaman, as Jenna’s confidantes, take turns stealing scenes. Dawson is exceptional as Becky, a gritty, witty server who’s quick with a comeback but the most self-aware of any of them, understanding how strength can live in vulnerability.
Klingaman, as Dawn, channels her character’s anxiety into perfectly aligned ketchup bottles and snorts of laughter. Klingaman’s fussy mannerisms are spot on, though she bungles the pitches a bit on her afraid-of-intimacy number, “When He Sees Me.”
Delightfully, the three get an Andrews Sisters harmony going (or should it be Schulyer sisters?) in “The Negative,” a peppy song about a pregnancy test, and the dreamy “Soft Place to Land.”
Though “Waitress” foregrounds female friendship and ends on an independent note for our hero, it’s not exactly feminist. The ending reinforces magical myths of motherhood, and the abuse plot ties up too neatly to feel as honest and real as the rest.
And then there’s Ogie, played by the Gumby-flexible, extremely funny Jeremy Morse. Ogie is an amateur magician/clog dancer/revolutionary war reenactor who pursues Dawn in the kind of “won’t take no for an answer” way that hovers just this side of harassment.
It works, barely, because Morse makes it clear that one serious negative word from Dawn (or anyone else) would wilt Ogie’s nervous enthusiasm and send him packing. Still, though.
For this tour, Scott Pask’s original set of wood-paneled interiors and expansive prairie backdrops is mostly intact, with smaller versions of diner-style rotating pie displays at the sides of the stage. Lorin Latarro’s choreography builds on mundane gestures and explores them in Jenna’s dream world, with flowing, coordinated extensions of everyday movement. Lilli Wosk, on piano, conducts a fine five piece band including drums, bass and guitar, which remains onstage for most of the show.
The diner and Earl ask a lot from Jenna. “Waitress” asks less from us, occasionally to its detriment. Yet Oakley seems made for this role, from start to finish, and Bareilles’ music sparkles.
In the lobby at intermission, there are jars of pie for sale. Sure they cost $10, but — jars of pie!
Finish off with a cute cameo from a Wisconsin kindergartener (Rosalie Manson, 5, from La Crosse) and that might just be all the ingredients we need.