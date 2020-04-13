That's so fetch! In 20-21, Overture brings 'Mean Girls,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Lion King' and more

Chris Mann, known for “The Voice” and his leading role in the tour of “Phantom of the Opera,” has been entertaining folks lately with corona-centric parodies. He’s set to play his biggest Madison venue yet, Overture Hall, on Jan. 16, 2021.

As of this writing, the first show scheduled to return to Overture this current season is dance—Alonzo King’s LINES Ballet on May 6. There are a few dance performances on the 2020-21 season as well, including a collaboration between the Ahn Trio and Nai-Ni Chen (Feb. 6, 2021) and Alvin Ailey performing “Revelations” (March 9, 2021).

There are set to be three performances each in the Duck Soup Cinema Series, three in the Cabaret Series, and four in National Geographic Live!

Sauers has been with Overture for 12 years and attends hundreds of shows every year. Some of the 80-plus shows that got canceled this season might be able to reschedule, he said. Some, like “The Play That Goes Wrong,” have already ended their tours. It’s too soon to know for many of them.