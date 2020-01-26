Q&A: UW grad Peter Rothstein sees himself in Madison Opera's 'Fellow Travelers'

Why is this kind of representation so important, do you think?

I remember right after I got out of school, I was in a production of “Love! Valour! Compassion!” I wrote (playwright) Terence McNally a fan letter for helping me come out of the closet, because all of a sudden … everything I despised about myself I was celebrated for. The queenier I was, the funnier I was, the more the audience loved me, cried for me. It made me a star inside that little universe

In the theater world, we’ve been telling gay narratives for decades. Not in the opera world. In the first production, we had two out gay men in the main role who had never embodied a gay character before. So that was really moving to help them build that, to see what it meant to them.

Are you seeing progress, then, in how opera and other media depict homosexuality?

In Boston, I told the cast — we’re having so many conversations in our business right now about who can play what roles, can straight people play gay characters. First and foremost, marginalized voices that have been denied a place on our stage and screen absolutely need to be a top priority.