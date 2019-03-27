Overture Center officials canceled a free panel addressing the controversial history of "Miss Saigon" that had been scheduled for Wednesday night.
Overture Center will present the touring Broadway production of "Miss Saigon" next week in Overture Hall. Ahead of that stop, several Asian American scholars, a local musical theater director and others from the community were to host a forum to address the show's problematic themes.
The panel was to be called “Asian American Perspectives on ‘Miss Saigon’: Stereotypes, History and Community.” In a statement, the arts center said that a "misunderstanding" with members of the panel led to the decision to cancel.
"It appears that we were not all on the same page as to our goals, objectives and the purpose for tonight’s event," the statement quoted Ed Holmes, Overture’s new senior vice president for equity and innovation. Holmes has been the director of diversity and inclusion since 2016.
The center said the panel may be rescheduled, but no date has been set. Among those set to speak were Josephine Lee, a professor of English and Asian American Studies at the University of Minnesota, and Lori Kido Lopez, an Asian American Studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies Asian stereotypes in film.
Nancy Vue Tran from the local nonprofit Freedom, Inc., Four Seasons Theatre artistic director Sarah Marty and Overture CEO Sandra Gajic were also set to appear on the panel.
Timothy Yu, an Asian American Studies professor at the UW-Madison, was set to give remarks, as was Holmes. Leslie Bow, a professor of English and Asian American Studies, was set to moderate.
"As of this morning, we felt that we were too far apart on the purpose of the panel. We are working on rescheduling," Holmes is quoted in the statement.
The 2017 revival of "Miss Saigon" saw some adaptations and reforms were made in casting since the 1989 original. Still, the story of an American G.I., a young Vietnamese prostitute and the fate of their child after the Vietnam War touches on complex issues, and the storyline is one many find objectionable.
Broadway Across America books tours like these in arts centers across the country; in Madison, "Miss Saigon" opens Tuesday and runs through April 7. This story will be updated as more information comes in from panelists and organizers.