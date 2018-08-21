The floor of the Touchstone Theatre is covered what looks like sand, a reddish, grainy surface that sprays when the actors stomp. They can shape it, drawing paths and outlining shapes, but nothing stays.
Like being sentenced to imprisonment thousands of miles across the sea, it looks permanent yet changeable, fundamentally out of their control.
In Timberlake Wertenbaker’s “Our Country’s Good,” running on American Players Theatre’s indoor Touchstone stage through Oct. 7, a first group of prisoners and officers land on what will later become Sydney, Australia.
Under the leadership of a literary-minded officer, the convicts endeavor to stage a play: “The Recruiting Officer,” a 1706 George Farquhar comedy also running at APT through Sept. 29.
A play is a small thing, yet among the convicts it’s revolutionary. The officers don’t like it (“The prisoners are here to be punished and we’re here to make sure they get punished.”)
The prisoners fight amongst themselves, some with the constant threat of hanging.
All the while an aboriginal character watches, believing at first the boat that brought the quarreling English was “a dream which has lost its way.”
Ameenah Kaplan, making her directorial debut at APT with this exceptional production, pulls the tension taut then lets it go. She leads a uniformly strong, well-balanced ensemble cast, each actor (with one exception) playing two or more characters.
In an early scene, the performers don the coats of officers, pacing and lounging about the stage in a subtle demonstration of power that looks different on each of them. On Takeshi Kata’s open and malleable set, red-stained ombre curtains billow from the back of the stage like the sails on a tall ship, then pull aside to suggest the sides of a tent.
Nate Burger, as second lieutenant Ralph Clark, is marvelous, quick with comic lines, anxious and heartfelt in his scenes alone, pining for a wife back home. Jefferson A. Russell moves easily between the colony’s compassionate governor and a deformed convict with a passion for Johnson’s dictionary.
Juan Rivera Lebron, as a former pickpocket and aspiring thespian, brings the room to roars with his wildly melodramatic interpretations of what “melancholy” looks like.
Cristina Panfilio plays Dabby Bryant, stronger than she looks, intelligent but illiterate, funny, practical and deeply homesick for Devon. Her friendship with Cassia Thompson’s character, the quiet Mary Brenham, looks honest and affecting. Thompson’s transformation from a shy and tentative leading lady to the watchful aborigine is seamless.
Kelsey Brennan radiates hostility as Liz Morden, a woman who’s been held down for so long, she doesn’t see the point in defending herself. Her eyes are haunted, like she’d kill a person as soon as look at her.
As her unwilling hangman, Josh Krause looks as afraid of her as he is horrified by his job. It's a powerful contrast to his alternate role as a brutal major.
“Our Country’s Good” allows many things to be true at the same time. A young convict, Duckling (a heartbreaking Andrea San Miguel) screams at her captor/lover (Brian Mani) that she hates him, then that she loves him. Both feel totally honest.
Mani plays a mentally tortured midshipman, haunted by the men he was charged to hang. Though Mani’s work here is as raw and emotionally grounded as ever, as two officers and a convict, he’s the one actor playing too many roles (even for an audience that is paying attention).
“Our Country’s Good” sparkles with Wertenbaker’s wit, winking at the audience without breaking any walls. APT’s concurrent production of the Farquhar play featuring many of the same actors gives it a pleasurable fizz of “in” jokes underneath the action.
Kaplan gives the first words of the play to the Aborigine woman. Her indigenous language, untranslated, frames the play with an important truth: these convicts and officers are all colonizers, occupying lands that are not their own.
APT’s “Our Country’s Good” deftly fits a play within a play, placing convicts and officers in the bodies of the same people. Like the sand beneath the actors’ feet, Josh Schmidt’s sound design layers the drone of a didgeridoo under English brass and an organ.
It’s a constant reminder that despite their brass-buttoned red coats and British accents, they are all very, very far from home.