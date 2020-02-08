Opera review: ‘Fellow Travelers’ is a certain kind of wonderful

“Fellow Travelers” opens in a park in Dupont Circle, where bright-eyed young intern Tim sits drinking milk and making notes about Joseph McCarthy’s wedding. Hawkins Fuller spies him like the Hawk he is, teasing and lightly flirting. Hawk gets Tim a job with a Republican senator. Tim is smitten.

Soon the two are inseparable, finding stolen moments in Tim’s spare apartment and dreaming of trips to Bermuda. Hawk appears older, accustomed to using his charm to get what he wants, while Tim is both more conservative and prone to Catholic guilt. A scene in St. Peter’s Church, after their first night together, features one of the opera’s most wrenching arias, as the young man tries to quantify his sins.

Acosta, a tenor reprising his role from the Minnesota Opera production, lets every surprise and revelation play across his face. As Tim steps into Hawk’s world of political machinations and endless boring parties, the tension in Tim's shoulders and the eagerness of his smile mark him as a newcomer. Acosta truly broke my heart, particularly in his duets with Edquist. He’s as compelling to watch as he is to listen to.

Edquist, as Hawk, soothes Tim’s nerves with an easy charisma. It’s not hard to see how he won over Mary, played by the marvelous Adriana Zabala. (Zabala’s Act II aria, “I worry, that’s all,” is another distinct pleasure.)