Some artists say being a swing in a musical is the hardest job in theater.
In a Broadway show or national tour, swings are professional, multipurpose understudies. They usually learn their own part in the ensemble as well as the roles of three, five, even a dozen other people, all with their own blocking, harmonies and costume changes.
Last weekend at the 2018 Cap Times Idea Fest, Karen Olivo remembered when she was a swing for five female parts in the original Broadway production of “Rent,” a show she stayed with for four years.
“I think it’s the best way of learning theater, in general, if you can start on that level,” Olivo said. “You learn the show from a perspective that no one else will ever know, because you know all the parts.
“You understand that you are part of a machine, and you have to work really, really hard to make the machine go every night.”
Now Brian Cowing, 28, a Middleton native with a similar passion for musical theater, is being put through his own paces as a swing and ensemble member of the national tour of “Something Rotten!” coming to Overture Center beginning on Oct. 9.
“Something Rotten!” is an original musical that debuted in 2015, a modern pastiche that drops musical tropes and Shakespearean references into a goofy version of Renaissance London.
“The choreography team is fantastic and has trained us so well,” Cowing said as the cast prepared for a couple one-night shows in Iowa and Indiana before a two-week run in Detroit. “We’re very fresh right now.
“We’re learning the ins and outs from people who have performed it already and know what the problems are and what the solutions are,” Cowing added. “That helps us tremendously, so we’re not figuring out 'How do I take this fan or put my gloves on in time.'”
Cowing grew up in Madison theater, performing in Children’s Theater of Madison when it was still under the direction of Nancy Thurow. He once estimated that he appeared in more than 30 CTM shows between the ages of 7 and 15.
Cowing remembers Thurow as “fierce ... she knew exactly what she could get out of every young actor.”
“She was an incredible force in my life,” he said. “She got us all to this level of discipline and focus. Just learning to focus was huge, and that’s been with me my whole life.”
Cowing soon found his calling off the stage as well as on. In between semesters studying music theater at Oklahoma City University, he returned to Madison to be an assistant choreographer in Four Seasons Theatre’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and assistant director on “Evita.”
In 2010, Four Seasons asked him to direct their major mainstage production of “South Pacific,” starring Alli Foss, in the 1,100-seat Wisconsin Union Theater in 2010. He was 20 years old.
“He’s an incredible balance of somebody’s who really kind and very patient, but also knows exactly what he would like to see as a choreographer and director,” said Four Seasons producing artistic director Sarah Marty. “He helps actors feel confident in their own abilities to get to that place.”
Katrina Brunner, now the director of theater at Middleton High School, was another major influence.
“My first lesson from her was every single (element), no matter if it’s dance or dialogue, has to tell a story,” Cowing said. “There can never be just a dance break. It has to serve the story. That has stuck with me forever. In everything I do, I always ask that question.”
When he’s not touring with a show like the national tour of “Annie,” Cowing is one of the most in-demand directors and choreographers in the Madison area, Marty said. In recent years, he directed “Les Miserables” and was both director and choreographer for “She Loves Me” in the Overture Center Playhouse and “Spamalot,” back in the Wisconsin Union Theater.
He’s also returned to his roots, leading “Seussical,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Tuck Everlasting” for CTM.
“Brian is phenomenally talented,” Marty said. “The quality of his work has always been strong and continues to get better.”
Marty said those who mainly know him as a director might be surprised to hear about the new “Something Rotten!” ensemble/ swing gig.
“A lot of us know him as a director and choreographer, but he’s a fabulous dancer and singer,” Marty said. “You can’t take your eyes off him when he’s onstage.”
And as a swing, “you have to learn the tracks of an actor. You have to know where you’re going to be at that specific time, and know the music. I can’t think of anyone who would be more prepared.”
Cowing sent in a video audition for “Something Rotten!” last spring almost on a whim — he only sends them when he thinks he’s really right for something. When he got the first callback, it was the middle of a very intense week of directing Capital City Theatre’s concert production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in Capitol Theater.
The “Rotten” casting team invited him to the final auditions anyway. But Cowing couldn’t make those either, so they gave him sides — short sections from the script — to record and send along.
Amazingly, that was enough, and he got the job. Cowing is pretty sure he was the only member of the current company who was cast entirely from a video audition.
“This show is kind of my dream show,” said Cowing. “I saw it on Broadway three times. It’s musical comedy in its greatest form, and it’s brand new. It’s everything I wish for in a show.”
“Something Rotten!” is that rarest of things on twenty-first century Broadway: an original musical not based on a film, book or popular star’s greatest hits.
Written by Kasey Kirkpatrick with John O’Farrell (book) and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music/lyrics), “Something Rotten!” is about two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, who try to upstage the rockstar-like William Shakespeare by writing the first-ever musical: “Omelette.”
Cowing heard that casting was tough for the non-Equity national tour because “almost everybody has to tap.”
“What attracted them to me is that I’m a character man who can tap, which is important,” said Cowing, referring to his niche as a character actor (versus a leading man). “I cover all the character men in the show, Nostradamus and Brother Jeremiah and Shylock and Lord Clapham ... and I’m in the ensemble dancing my face off.”
In order, those parts are: a greedy fortune teller, an uptight theater-hating Puritan, a flamboyant theater patron with a big pink feather in his hat, and a Jewish moneylender with a passion for the dramatic arts.
“There’s a bunch of Shakespeare references and a bunch of music theater references, but you don’t have to be a lover of either,” Cowing said. “The second song in the show is ‘God, I Hate Shakespeare.” If you hate Shakespeare, Nick is with you.”
Cowing said “Something Rotten!” is the most dance he’s ever done in a show. He’s been keeping his stamina up and learning the nonstop costume changes.
He’s interested in returning to directing and choreography work when the tour is done. But for now Cowing is thrilled to be kicking off nine months on the road with an early stop in his hometown.
“The biggest thing in Madison I find is kindness,” Cowing said. “We’re a kind community in Madison. I try to bring that to the table everywhere I go. Working with all different types of people in this industry and across the country, bringing that kindness is so important.
“Being a good person goes a long way.”