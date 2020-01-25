'Indecent' revives interest in a controversial, century-old Yiddish drama

When Bob Skloot directed “God of Vengeance” 40 years ago at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s University Theatre, Sholem Asch’s play had fallen into obscurity.
The 1907 Yiddish drama had been wildly popular and controversial in its day, featuring the first lesbian kiss on Broadway at the Apollo Theatre in 1923. It portrayed Jewish characters as complex and flawed. This seemed to some a dangerous thing during a time of ongoing oppression.
By 1979 Skloot, now an emeritus professor of theater and drama and Jewish studies, was drawn to it. The characters, he said, had “Shakespearean stature.” They dealt with “deep-seated psychological and cultural conflict.”
“It’s a play that touches on a whole number of important themes about Judaism and about Jews, about politics, about the arts,” Skloot said. “About the necessity for the arts in life, and the strength of a community that is bound together through a vision of the arts.”
Translated many times from Yiddish into English, “God of Vengeance” has come to life in a new context, thanks to Paula Vogel’s 2015 Tony-nominated play “Indecent.”
“Indecent” is a play within a play with music. Music Theatre of Madison’s production opens on Jan. 31 in the Play Circle in the UW-Madison Memorial Union.
“Vogel has said that, at its core, (‘Indecent’ is) about how art endures and art saves us, lifts us in even the darkest of times,” said artistic director Meghan Randolph, who directs “Indecent.” “Obviously I believe that whole-heartedly. That’s what connected me to it in the first place.”
“God of Vengeance” is set in a brothel. The brothel owner commissions a Torah in an attempt to redeem his family and is fanatical about his daughter’s purity. When he discovers that the girl has fallen in love with one of the prostitutes he employs downstairs, he’s livid.
“We’ve gone out of the way to make sure there are people in the room who can help us understand the customs,” Randolph said. “We’re using suitcases and two trunks for all the furniture, and we’ve got a scrim with projected text on it, where we are and what language we’re speaking in.”
“Indecent” puts a historical frame around “God of Vengeance,” going backstage into rehearsals and into the synagogue, where a rabbi works to get the play shut down. The staging will be minimal and while it is not a musical, musicians (violin, clarinet, accordion) directed by Mark Wurzelbacher are essential to the feel of the show.
All but one of the actors play multiple roles. Vogel groups them by age — “the fathers, the mothers, the sagest of our characters, or the ones who remain fools at any age” are the oldest. The ingenues, “the brides, the grooms, the writers, the socialists,” are played by the younger performers.
Playing Lemml, the narrator, is Micah Cowsik-Herstand, a Madison native who now lives in New York and works as a software engineer. He saw “Indecent” on Broadway more than two years ago and “fell in love with it.” He sent in an audition tape and has been working remotely during the days of rehearsal.
“In so many shows, the Jewish character is meant to bring a certain — they almost become a caricature, a plot device, an immigrant to go from rags to riches,” said Cowsik-Herstand. He has played Motel the tailor in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Otto Frank in “The Diary of Anne Frank” and Tateh, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia, in “Ragtime.”
“In ‘Indecent,’ the Jews are full human beings,” Cowsik-Herstand said. “They’re not a victim or comic relief.”
Cowski-Herstand wears a kippah and attends Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, which he described as an LGBT-friendly synagogue in New York. Wearing that small, round piece of fabric on the dome of his head means he’s seen publicly as Jewish. That’s something he’s thought deeply about, and something “Indecent” touches on too.
“What’s really nice is this conversation between Jews who have different values,” Cowsik-Herstand said. Some say, “xenophobic immigration policies are preventing Jewish refugees coming to America. We can’t rock the boat, we need to blend in.”
Others, Cowsik-Herstand said, insist that making art and asking questions is at the core of what it means to be Jewish.
“It shows that within a specific community there’s a lot of different perspectives and ideas,” he said. “It’s about artists and people pursuing what they feel is most important.”
“Indecent” was one of the top 10 most-produced plays of the 2018-19 season, according to American Theatre magazine. Music Theatre of Madison joins companies in Memphis, Portland, Buffalo, Atlanta, Austin and Milwaukee (at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre in April), all producing or about to produce “Indecent” this winter and spring.
Randolph has invited scholars to do talkbacks after performances. They’ll discuss a variety of topics in the show, from the disappearance of Yiddish as a spoken language to the representation of LGBTQ characters onstage.
Skloot is set to participate in the talkbacks during opening weekend, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
“Because of Vogel’s play, ‘God of Vengeance’ has taken on a new luster,” Skloot said. “People are interested in it not just for historical reasons.
“What Vogel does, among other wonderful things, is takes the story of hostility to and oppression of ‘God of Vengeance’ and goes beyond it. She tells the story of Yiddish Judaism,” he added. “The play moves to closure in the Holocaust, and we see the story of the death of Yiddish Jewish culture in Europe.
“There are not many audiences left to see ‘God of Vengeance’ in its Yiddish form.”
For Cowsik-Herstand, working on “Indecent” has felt personal. He married a few years ago, and he’s been thinking about what it means to pass on a culture.
“What’s our responsibility to the culture we come from, to not allow it to die out?” Cowsik-Herstand said. “We don’t allow ourselves the privilege of assimilation too much. … There are ways all of us can ensure our own cultures live on.
“I hope other people feel inspiration from the show to say, how am I going to leave a legacy for children or nieces or the next generation in my life? So that I can pass on the culture passed on to me.”