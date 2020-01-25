'Indecent' revives interest in a controversial, century-old Yiddish drama

“Vogel has said that, at its core, (‘Indecent’ is) about how art endures and art saves us, lifts us in even the darkest of times,” said artistic director Meghan Randolph, who directs “Indecent.” “Obviously I believe that whole-heartedly. That’s what connected me to it in the first place.”

“God of Vengeance” is set in a brothel. The brothel owner commissions a Torah in an attempt to redeem his family and is fanatical about his daughter’s purity. When he discovers that the girl has fallen in love with one of the prostitutes he employs downstairs, he’s livid.

“We’ve gone out of the way to make sure there are people in the room who can help us understand the customs,” Randolph said. “We’re using suitcases and two trunks for all the furniture, and we’ve got a scrim with projected text on it, where we are and what language we’re speaking in.”

“Indecent” puts a historical frame around “God of Vengeance,” going backstage into rehearsals and into the synagogue, where a rabbi works to get the play shut down. The staging will be minimal and while it is not a musical, musicians (violin, clarinet, accordion) directed by Mark Wurzelbacher are essential to the feel of the show.