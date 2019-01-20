The way things go in “Heisenberg,” Simon Stephens’ gentle, free-spirited drama about two unexpected companions, seems quite unlikely.
Change is hard. Routines are powerful. People, lonely or not, are creatures of habit.
In 2017, published copies of “Heisenberg,” which Forward Theater presents in Overture’s Playhouse through Feb. 3, included the subtitle “the uncertainty principle.” Yet “Heisenberg” isn’t a science play; rather, it’s about how even late in life, people can act in ways that surprise themselves.
Set a few years ago in London, the play opens in a train station. Georgie, a burst of nervous energy played by Colleen Madden, has just kissed the back of a stranger’s head.
The kissee, Alex, is a solitary man 30-plus years her senior. He’s understandably startled. It’s less of a “meet cute” than a meet-awkward.
“I have a complete inability to control my own language,” Georgie confesses, chattering on about her deceased husband and her waitressing job at Ottolenghi and her honeymoon in Thailand. Alex has barely said three sentences, but she declares, “I have the measure of you!”
That these two ever make it past “Why are you talking to me?” forms the play’s series of delightful events.
James Pickering as Alex appears self-contained at first, set in his habits, as cold and quiet as one of the “animals” in his butcher shop. He’s a straight line next to Georgie’s whirlwind, but he has kind eyes. We can tell he isn’t used to being asked so many questions.
“Music doesn’t exist in the notes,” Alex says, encouraging Georgie to listen. “It exists in the spaces between the notes.”
Bit by bit, Alex allows himself to be taken in by ebullient, awkward Georgie, with her coarse language and intrusive questions. She’s not one to sugarcoat, and if she says she “didn’t mean to pry,” it’s an obvious lie. When during their first evening out she finds out he’s 75, she nearly spits out her wine.
“You’re unbelievably old,” she exclaims. Like Europe. She means this “as a huge compliment.”
As directed by Laura Gordon, every scene in “Heisenberg” finds the “spaces between the notes” where things shift and change. We see Alex wrestle with intimacy, not knowing where to put his hands. We watch Georgie go too far, again and again, and have to work her way back. It’s a tentative dance, and Gordon choreographs it masterfully.
Madden, an American Players Theatre core company member, and Pickering, a 39-year member of the Milwaukee Rep’s former resident acting company, are both intensely likeable performers. This rubs the edges off the most uncomfortable moments without lessening their impact.
In a thoughtful essay on the Forward Theater site, former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel theater critic Mike Fischer notes that flighty Georgie “needs someone who can ground her” while Alex “needs someone who can help him fly.”
“She’s not always as respectful of personal boundaries as she should be,” he writes. Alex responds by “concluding that sharing is impossible; he retreats into himself, shutting others out.”
Part of the pleasure of “Heisenberg” is in seeing how a pairing like that can find its feet. In every scene someone, usually Georgie, says something their new relationship shouldn’t be able to come back from. In every scene, a barrier between them comes down.
“Heisenberg” runs just 85 minutes without an intermission, with all the scenic elements and props on a bare stage. Set and lighting designer Jason Fassl built a false back wall, which makes for better sightlines all the way around, and Madden and Pickering move every bench and chair themselves.
As a lighting designer, Fassl is responsible for some unforgettable work in this state (Forward’s successful “Fun Home” last fall and “Eurydice” at American Players Theatre, among them). His clear, never intrusive lighting does the heavy lifting here to take us to a park in the afternoon or a shop mid-day.
Sound designer Joe Cerqua bookends the show with Sunday morning coffee kind of indie songs by Regina Spektor and Ingrid Michaelson and Bright Eyes. They’re sweet and hopeful, like this delightful play.