In 'Every Brilliant Thing,' actor David Daniel gets everyone in on the act

It was the middle of the workday, and my coworker Natalie Yahr had her shoe off. As her colleagues watched, she carefully peeled off one black sock and sloughed it over her right hand.
Natalie was now Mrs. Patterson, a school guidance counselor, in the world of “Every Brilliant Thing.” On her hand was a sock-dog. What was his name again?
“Ah. Snoopy?” she said.
“That’s it!’ exclaimed David Daniel. “I remember now.”
This is what dress rehearsal looks like for “Every Brilliant Thing.” Daniel, known for his work at American Players Theatre as an actor and educator, is the only named performer in Forward Theater Company’s production of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play, first produced in the U.K. in 2013.
“Every Brilliant Thing” is memoir as monologue, and Daniel is both the narrator and a kind of conductor. Over 75 minutes, he uses members of his audience to fill in the names, faces and emotions that make up each memory.
Put another way, once it opens in previews on Thursday, Jan. 23, “Every Brilliant Thing” will have a different cast every night, with each new member drawn gently out of the audience.
“The person I’m working with will never be wrong,” Daniel said. “It’s easy to think there’s a certain way that (each character) should be. But in a way, the whole show is about that ... when we talk about depression and suicide, you’re not supposed to be anything other than who you are.”
The title of “Every Brilliant Thing” comes from a list the narrator starts when he’s 7 years old. His mother has just attempted to take her own life. His tight-lipped father closes himself off in a room with a collection of jazz records. The boy is left to make his own dinner (“ham and mayo, hold the ham”) and self-soothe.
The boy starts making a list of thing that make life worth living: roller coasters, water fights, chocolate. As he grows the list changes, expanding to encompass first love and “watching someone watching your favorite film.” Other people contribute. He learns to seek joy.
Macmillan and Donahoe developed the play several years ago as an interactive monologue to be performed with the lights on. For its production in Overture Center’s Playhouse, Forward will reconfigure the stage to make an in-the-round space, cutting out the balcony and adding chairs on the proscenium.
To rehearse, Daniel needed people, ideally not the same ones every time. That’s where we, a mixed group of reporters and editors on extended lunch break, came in. Cap Times’ editor and publisher (and longtime theater fan) Paul Fanlund played dad. Executive editor Katie Dean played a veterinarian. I awkwardly stepped in to play a love interest.
In rehearsals both in the playing space and on the road — he recently rehearsed at La Follette High School — Daniel has had to adapt to what the audience gives him, like any good improviser.
“The topic of the play lends itself to me being able to meet anybody where they are,” Daniel said. “Depending on where they are when they speak, maybe it’s a very ‘up’ moment and I ride that. Maybe it’s a somber moment and I be somber with them. Maybe I undercut them, maybe they undercut me, and we have a joyful laugh.
“The play’s going on, and we’re asking people to play with us,” he added. “I’m managing the person who’s playing with us and the play at the same time.”
Tyler Marchant, a professor of acting and directing at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, directs Daniel in “Every Brilliant Thing.” He and the production team brought few props to the Capital Newspapers auditorium — a record player, a couple of boxes. But the set is mostly just a simple circle of chairs. Folks who want to sit the way we did in the Playhouse can choose “round seating” for this new section.
The surprises came from our audience-turned-cast members, folks like Natalie who embraced their new roles with good humor and empathy.
“It’s really fantastic,” Daniel said. “No one told Mrs. Patterson to say ‘Call me anytime.’ She said that.
“My character adjusts to what the group needs in that moment,” he said. “I will make adjustments night to night, based on the room. ... It’s the best way to work.”