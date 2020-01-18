In 'Every Brilliant Thing,' actor David Daniel gets everyone in on the act

It was the middle of the workday, and my coworker Natalie Yahr had her shoe off. As her colleagues watched, she carefully peeled off one black sock and sloughed it over her right hand.

Natalie was now Mrs. Patterson, a school guidance counselor, in the world of “Every Brilliant Thing.” On her hand was a sock-dog. What was his name again?

“Ah. Snoopy?” she said.

“That’s it!’ exclaimed David Daniel. “I remember now.”

This is what dress rehearsal looks like for “Every Brilliant Thing.” Daniel, known for his work at American Players Theatre as an actor and educator, is the only named performer in Forward Theater Company’s production of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play, first produced in the U.K. in 2013.

“Every Brilliant Thing” is memoir as monologue, and Daniel is both the narrator and a kind of conductor. Over 75 minutes, he uses members of his audience to fill in the names, faces and emotions that make up each memory.

Put another way, once it opens in previews on Thursday, Jan. 23, “Every Brilliant Thing” will have a different cast every night, with each new member drawn gently out of the audience.