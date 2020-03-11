In 20-21, Forward celebrates America's first ladies, college admissions and facts vs. fiction

“We had gotten to know several of those writers who’d come up to see the show here,” Uphoff Gray said. “After the last election … we reached out to them and said, 'Forward’s never re-mounted anything, but maybe we should think about in 2020 bringing back the presidents play.'

“They said, 'Hang tight. We’re working on something new that might be a really good fit for you.'”

Uphoff Gray, who’s directing, said she’s hoping to give the audience a similar experience to “44 Plays,” with “American history not as big sweeping scenes, but a series of humans doing their best, when sometimes their best wasn’t good enough.”

“To do it from the point of view of stories that are even less frequently told was really exciting,” she said.

The cast will be a group of five actors, diverse in age, race and gender, with choreography by Brian Cowing and music, again, by Joe Cerqua. It is set to run Nov. 5-22.

Before that, to open the season, Mary McDonald Kerr and Michael Herold will star, with young actor James Carrington, in the 2012 comedic drama “Lifespan of a Fact.” Forward has hired Joe Hanreddy to direct.