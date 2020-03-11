In 20-21, Forward celebrates America's first ladies, college admissions and facts vs. fiction

American playwrights experienced the 2016 election, just like the rest of us. They felt frustration, anger, dismay.
Then they sat down to write about it.
“It’s not surprising that the majority of plays out there are wrestling with the same concerns we are outside the theater,” said Jennifer Uphoff Gray, artistic director of Forward Theater Company. Forward, a small Equity house currently in its 11th season in Overture Center’s Playhouse, has chosen as the theme for its 2020-21 season “United Stories of America.”
“It’s good for a census year,” Uphoff Gray said. “All four shows share a connection to and questioning of how we see ourselves as Americans.”
Perhaps the biggest title on the season is “45 Plays for America’s First Ladies,” a rolling world premiere that opens the weekend after the United States presidential election. Written by a team of five writers, “45 Plays” will feature 100 minutes of vignettes, songs, comedy and dance, examining the lives of America’s first wives.
It’s a sequel of sorts to “44 Plays for 44 Presidents,” which Forward produced in 2012. Both are by a Chicago-based experimental troupe called The Neo-Futurists.
“We had gotten to know several of those writers who’d come up to see the show here,” Uphoff Gray said. “After the last election … we reached out to them and said, 'Forward’s never re-mounted anything, but maybe we should think about in 2020 bringing back the presidents play.'
“They said, 'Hang tight. We’re working on something new that might be a really good fit for you.'”
Uphoff Gray, who’s directing, said she’s hoping to give the audience a similar experience to “44 Plays,” with “American history not as big sweeping scenes, but a series of humans doing their best, when sometimes their best wasn’t good enough.”
“To do it from the point of view of stories that are even less frequently told was really exciting,” she said.
The cast will be a group of five actors, diverse in age, race and gender, with choreography by Brian Cowing and music, again, by Joe Cerqua. It is set to run Nov. 5-22.
Before that, to open the season, Mary McDonald Kerr and Michael Herold will star, with young actor James Carrington, in the 2012 comedic drama “Lifespan of a Fact.” Forward has hired Joe Hanreddy to direct.
The play (which featured Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe when it ran on Broadway) is about an arrogant writer, a dogged young fact checker and a big question. As one critic put it, “Should the truth be allowed to get in the way of telling a good story?” (American Players Theatre actor Tracy Michelle Arnold is currently starring in a production of this play at Asolo Rep in Florida.)
“It’s a comedy about important things!” said Uphoff Gray. “I love comedies about important things. It’s about the importance of truth in journalism in modern America. This play does a good job of looking at that and not unquestioningly. It tackles issues of license, but ultimately it’s looking at the importance of truth, and how we define truth.
“And it’s funny. It’s really, really funny.”
In January 2021, Forward opens “Admissions,” a 2018 play by Joshua Harmon about the white head of admissions at a New England prep school and what happens when her own son aims for an Ivy League school. The production will feature real-life married couple Cassandra Bissell and Neil Brookshire, actors frequently seen on stages in Milwaukee and Door County.
“Admissions” is, as Uphoff Gray explained, about people “really trying to do the right thing and twisting themselves into interesting contortions over it.”
“We’ll be doing some partnering with UW and Patrick Sims, who was in our original production of ‘44 plays,’” Uphoff Gray said. “It’s a great opportunity for a panel discussion on the state of college admissions as it relates to topics of diversity and inclusion.”
In April, Forward will double up on plays by Samuel D. Hunter. “Clarkston,” written in 2013, and “Lewiston,” from 2014, are set in Washington and Idaho, respectively, with blue collar characters who find unexpected connections.
In “Clarkston,” a young descendent of William Clark has made his way out to the coast — almost. He’s 300 miles from the ocean but finds himself stuck, working at a Costco.
“Lewiston” centers on Alice, a stubborn woman in her mid-70s (and a descendant of Meriwether Lewis), and her relationship with Connor, a closeted gay man working at Walgreens. When Alice’s granddaughter arrives, her life in a bit of transition, a new future starts to seem possible.
They’re both intimate, personal stories set “against the larger context of what we thought America was, as a people, as Europeans were moving west,” Uphoff Gray said. “And how that vision has changed, grown, disappointed — and the fact that both plays feature descendants, one of Lewis, one of Clark, in locations along the Lewis and Clark trail. The specificity of the setting allows the universality of the story to come through.”
Each play runs about 90 minutes, with different casts and different directors (Uphoff Gray directs “Lewiston,” Jake Penner will lead "Clarkston"). Forward decided to stage them together, with a long intermission and “hearty snacks” in between.
“They build on each other in a way that I think is really important to what he’s trying to say,” Uphoff Gray said. “They’re meant to be in conversation about a similar topic.”
Finally, over one weekend in May 2021, Forward presents “Within These Walls,” a monologue festival. Each monologue will explore stories of home.
Home is a “word that can be deeply personal, political, local or global,” Uphoff Gray said. “We’re really encouraging playwrights to think very broadly about that idea of what home means.”
As it approaches its 12th season, Uphoff Gray said Forward feels solid.
“Over the last couple years we made some big growth moves,” she said. “We hired a managing director. We went to four shows. We’ve been working on artist pay and new work. All those things feel good and solid to us.
“We’re focusing on fully investing in those new steps that we’ve taken and are starting to think what our next growth steps will look like.”