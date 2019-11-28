"Hamilton," now running in Overture Center through Dec. 8, is a new musical for a new generation of theatergoers. Last week, five high school students from Overture's Jerry Awards Student Critics Program checked out the show as part of their season of reviewing.
The teens' responses were strong and quite mixed between positive and negative. The most positive notes centered around the leading women: Erin Clemons as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Hamilton's wife, and Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler Church.
"Ta’Rea Campbell plays Eliza’s sister Angelica with moving ferocity and determination, along with a belt intense enough to give goosebumps," wrote Alison Bilski, a student at the iLEAD Charter School in Mauston.
Clemons "delivers a moving and intense performance," Bilski wrote. "There was not a single note she did not hit seemingly with ease, or a line not dripping with appropriate emotion."
In "Helpless," Eliza's pop/r&b number when she first meets Alexander Hamilton, Clemons "showcased a voice somehow both delicate and unbreakable," wrote Greta Harris, a senior at Waunakee High School. "I imagine a newly paved road in an indestructible car — satisfyingly smooth with vibrato that didn’t leave you unsettled, only adding excitement to the ride."
In "Satisfied," Harris wrote, Campbell "sang with a fervor that bordered hopelessness, passion, and anger. I would’ve been more 'satisfied' if this show was only a serenade by the sisters."
The leading men didn't fare as well in the students estimation. Joseph Morales had a huge job as the title character originated by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Bilski, a junior, called Morales' tone "reminiscent of a whiny teenager."
"Morales delivers the entire first act with nearly no emotion," Bilski wrote. "His lines are either robotic and without inflection or with the cadence of a spoken word poet, which not only does not match the tone of the show, but doesn’t match any of the lines themselves."
"It sounded like he was performing mediocre slam poetry," Harris wrote.
One of the building blocks of musical theater is the "I want" song, usually performed by the main character in the first part of the first act. For example, in "The Little Mermaid," that's "Part of Your World." In "Annie," it's "Maybe."
Hamilton's "I want" song is "My Shot." Charis Jacob, a junior from iLEAD Charter School in Mauston, was not convinced by Morales' performance.
"The 'I want' song frankly could have been the 'I could get it later' song," she wrote. "'My Shot' talks about how Hamilton won't let his past hinder him from rising up and reaching is goal, but that was hardly conveyed."
The students were more mixed on Nik Walker's performance as Aaron Burr, who serves both as narrator and nemesis.
"Walker's singing voice is powerful," Bilski wrote.
"He played an excellent antagonist," Jacob agreed.
Both thought Walker "overused strong emotion."
"Aaron Burr (Nik Walker) and George Washington (Marcus Choi) ... were more consistent and convincing," wrote Waunakee High School senior Samantha Himgarner, but "there were hit-or-miss moments regarding their vocals throughout the show.
"They seemed more comfortable in their higher ranges, like when Washington gets to show off near the end of 'One Last Time.' But both seemed to lose some control of their voice as they began in their lower, more vulnerable ranges."
I reviewed the show the same night the students did. I was glad our little section of the audience refrained from singing along with the live performers — a real thing when people are this excited for a show they've sung along to in their cars and kitchens. It's something I had to break myself of years ago, and a situation I encountered in both New York in Chicago.
The students said they were tempted.
"From the moment the song 'Alexander Hamilton' started, I could feel my heart racing as the choreography and harmonies hit me," wrote Jacob. "A challenge I faced throughout the show was trying to not sing along, but when each song is executed that well, it is nearly an impossible task."
"As someone who doesn’t care for dancing much, 'Hamilton' made me want to pop and lock out of my seat for the entirety of the show," wrote Lodi High School senior Ryan Winters.
Winters' review was the most uniformly positive. He loved Warren Egypt Franklin's work as Thomas Jefferson, praising his "playful energy" and "carefree singing and dancing."
"The 2015 musical that forever shaped the future of what musicals can be has finally made it to our little corner of the world," Winters wrote. "Hamilton rightfully deserves its place as one of the best musicals of all time."