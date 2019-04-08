Overture Center 2019-20

Subscriptions are on sale now for six- and seven-show Broadway packages. Balcony seats start at $222 for six performances and $267.25 for seven including "Wicked." Individual tickets for Overture Presents shows go on sale in late summer (date to be announced). Individual tickets for Broadway tours will go on sale throughout the year.

To renew a current subscription and/or get access to best pricing and availability, get orders in by May 6 at overture.org or 258-4141.

Sept. 10 Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy

Sept. 17-22 “The Book of Mormon” (B)

Oct. 4 Kittel & Co.

Oct. 8-13 “The Spongebob Musical” (B)

Oct. 12 Mariachi Herencia de México

Oct. 15 National Geographic Live: Untamed with Felipe DeAndrade

Oct. 24 (cabaret series) Syndee Winters: Lessons From A Lady

Oct. 25 Black Violin

Nov. 2-3 “That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody”

Nov. 4 An evening with Straight No Chaser

Nov. 10 The Little Mermaid (puppet show)

Nov. 13 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Nov. 15 Classic Albums Live performs Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”

Nov. 16 “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical”

Nov. 19-Dec. 8 “Hamilton” (B)

Nov. 22 Thompson Square

Jan. 14 National Geographic Live: Designed By Nature with Kakani Katija

Jan. 26 Dino-Light (C)

Jan. 28-30 “Riverdance: New 25th Anniversary Show”

Jan. 31 “Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban” in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra

Feb. 13 (Cabaret series) Royal Wood: Love Will Linger

Feb. 18-23 “The Color Purple” (B)

Feb. 22 The Naked Magicians

Feb. 22-28 Diavolo | Architecture in Motion

Feb. 29 Sweet Honey in the Rock

March 3 The Chieftains: The Irish Goodbye

March 11-29 “Wicked” (B)

March 24 One Night of Queen

April 4 The Flying Karamazov Brothers present 4PLAY

April 16 Step Afrika!

April 19 Diary of a Wombat (C)

April 21 National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann

April 21-26 “My Fair Lady”

April 25 Plena Libre (D)

April 28 Air Play

April 30 (cabaret series) Alysha Umphress: “A girl with standards”

May 6 Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Figures of Speech (D)

May 9 Classic Albums Live performs AC/DC’s Back in Black

May 12-17 “The Play that Goes Wrong” (B)

May 17 Kathy Mattea

May 26-27 National Geographic Live: The Anatomy of Deceit with Yudhijit Bhattacharjee

May 30 “Star Wars” Live in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra

June 5 The Finest Hour featuring Davina & The Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown

June 13 The Second City “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons”

June 13 The Best of The Second City: Late Night Edition

Aug. 4-6 “Come From Away” (B)