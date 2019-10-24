Hail Caesar! At APT, Shakespeare’s emperor joins Austen sisters, Stoppard comedy in 2020

Julius Caesar will again trod the boards at American Players Theatre in 2020, surrounded by Jane Austen’s witty Dashwood sisters, a Tom Stoppard comedy set on a cruise ship and a dotty countess who saves Paris.
APT, a classical repertory theater company in Spring Green, announced its 41st season on Thursday morning, two days before officially opening “A Doll’s House, part 2” in the Touchstone Theatre. Next season’s tickets will go on sale to returning patrons on March 2, 2020 and to the general public on April 13, 2020.
APT usually kicks off summer with Shakespeare — “Twelfth Night” this past season, “As You Like It” last year, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2017.
2020 starts instead with “Rough Crossing,” Stoppard’s adaptation/ reinterpretation of a Ferenc Molnár play (“The Play at the Castle”). For anyone who remembers “The Play’s the Thing” by P.G. Wodehouse, that’s all based on the same story.
“Rough Crossing” is a silly comedy with lots of stumbling around with snifters of brandy and, thanks to director Bill Brown, plenty of music. It’s metatheatrical. Two playwrights, a composer and some actors are trying to write and rehearse a musical on an ocean liner, preparing to perform when they dock. The composer catches his fiancé, the leading lady, making out with the leading man. The guilty couple tries to convince him they were rehearsing a new ending for the show, and thus the voyage begins.
Marti Lyons, a director in Chicago, will lead “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted by theater director and playwright Jessica Swale in 2014. APT got positive responses when it staged “Pride and Prejudice” in 2015, and leadership read and watched a lot of adaptations of “Sense” before picking this one.
“We felt the Swale was truest to the story without winking at the story,” said Carey Cannon, APT’s associate artistic director. “Many adaptations eliminate the youngest sister, Margaret. We love that his one embraces that each member of that family informs the story.”
Staging Austen can be high stakes. “It is a truth universally acknowledged that a stage or screen adaptation of a Jane Austen novel, however well-intentioned, must be unfavorably compared to the original,” Margaret Gray wrote in the Los Angeles Times last year. Yet South Coast Repertory’s production of the Swale, she said, “captures the essential aspects of Austen’s novel: Its wisdom, affection and wit; its insight into the foolish but redeemable human heart.”
The two core company members in “Blood Knot” are once again cast opposite each other in “Julius Caesar,” last seen up the hill in 2006. Jim DeVita is set to play Brutus, the morally conflicted idealist, with Gavin Lawrence as power-hungry Mark Antony. New York-based Shakespearean Stephen Brown-Fried will direct.
“This play has so much addressed to the audience,” Cannon said. Brown-Fried “wants our audience to feel like this is for them, of them, to them. The audience is central to discussion about this play.”
Though some traditionally male characters will be played by women, Cannon noted that Brown-Fried doesn’t plan to contemporize “Caesar” by giving the arrogant emperor a long red tie and orange hair. APT is not interested in a repeat of the dust-up at the Public Theater in 2017.
“Nobody’s trying to tell any story other than the one Shakespeare’s trying to tell,” Cannon said. “We’ll let people get in their cars and argue it out, and then we’ll wait for the letters.”
For the second part of the season opening in August, Tracy Michelle Arnold will play the title character in Jean Giraudoux’s “The Madwoman of Chaillot.” It’s a role Katherine Hepburn played in the 1969 film. The Countess has a timeless quote: “Nothing is ever so wrong in this world that a sensible woman can’t set it right in the course of an afternoon.”
“Chaillot” debuted in 1945, two years after the playwright’s death. It’s a satire about greed, a fantastical story in which the central character, Countess Aurelia, must fight profiteers who want to drill for oil under the streets of Paris. It’s witty and charming and weird, a good match for Madison-born director Aaron Posner (“Heartbreak House”).
After a reading not long ago, Cannon said everyone talked about “how hard we laughed, how surprisingly topical it felt. It feels really, really current.”
Shakespeare’s courtly “Love’s Labour's Lost,” the final opening in the Hill Theatre, doesn’t get much love. For APT, because it features four young couples who frequently appear onstage together, it’s hard to rehearse opposite the other plays in repertory.
Yet artistic director Brenda DeVita knows the play well, and chose it for her first foray into directing Shakespeare on the Hill. Cannon expects Triney Sandoval (the drunken uncle in last season’s “Twelfth Night”) to return to play Don Armado and the lovers to include Kelsey Brennan, Melisa Pereyra, Marcus Truschinski and Nate Burger.
“It’s a romance and it’s witty, and its jokes are — it’s not about moving potted palms,” Cannon said. “The humor is based on character and situation.”
Meanwhile in the smaller, indoor Touchstone Theatre, opening in June 2020 will be a dark fairy tale play by Marisela Treviño Orta will an all-Latino ensemble. Sandoval and Pereyra have been cast in “The River Bride,” a story about two sisters, the impending wedding of one of them and a mysterious man who emerges from the Amazon River.
Director Robert Ramirez “adores it,” Cannon said of the play, which premiered in 2016. “It’s about family and love, and found and lost opportunity.”
Written in 1946, “A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry is a weird little play about a young widow who traps herself in her late husband’s Roman mausoleum with the intent to starve herself to death. Her servant’s there, apparently because she doesn’t have anything better to do.
When the two are joined by a handsome guard bearing a bottle of wine, things take a turn toward the living. Keira Fromm, who recently led “A Doll’s House,” directs.
The final play of the main season, directed by Gavin Lawrence, was written by the creator of the film “Moonlight.” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play “The Brothers Size” was recently on APT’s Winter Words lineup for 2019, also directed by Lawrence. It has rich poetic textures and a connection to the gods of Yoruba myth, but the story is contemporary, touching on incarceration, love and jealousy between brothers.
2020’s fall play opens more than a year from now, but Cannon is already looking forward to it. “Stones in His Pockets,” written in 1996 by Marie Jones, takes place in a small Irish town. Two unlucky blokes get themselves cast as extras in a film that has come to town and seize on the opportunity for their big break.
“Stones in His Pockets” is what theater folks call a two-hander. Nate Burger and Marcus Truschinski will play all 15 characters, from a Hollywood starlet with a terrible accent, a stuffy English director, a hopeful dreamy kid and a 70-something extra. Tim Ocel directs.
“We did a reading of it in Brenda’s kitchen,” Cannon said. “I watched those guys play all these different characters with a cock of the head and a life of the eyebrow. It’s genuine. They’re not making fun of playing a Hollywood actress, they’re genuinely inhabiting that human.”