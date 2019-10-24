Hail Caesar! At APT, Shakespeare’s emperor joins Austen sisters, Stoppard comedy in 2020

American Players Theatre 2020

The season at American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road in Spring Green, runs June 6-Oct. 4, 2020. Tickets go on sale to returning ticket buyers on March 2 and to new ticket buyers on April 13.

“A Doll’s House, part 2” opens in previews Thursday (Oct. 24) and runs through Nov. 17 of this year.

For more information, visit americanplayers.org or call (608) 588-2361.

Hill Theatre

“Rough Crossing” by Tom Stoppard

Jane Austen's “Sense and Sensibility” adapted by Jessica Swale

“Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare

“The Madwoman of Chaillot” by Jean Giraudoux

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare

Touchstone Theatre

“The River Bride” by Marisela Treviño Orta

“A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry

“The Brothers Size” by Tarell Alvin McCraney

(fall 2020) “Stones in His Pockets” by Marie Jones