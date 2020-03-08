Guest House Theatre brings 'something new' to Madison stages

Nearly all the founding artists of Guest House Theatre have young kids. So “Cry It Out,” Molly Smith Metzler’s 2017 play about new parenthood, seemed like the perfect selection for the new company’s introduction to Madison theatergoers.
“We chose this play because most of us are parents,” said Deborah Hearst, artistic director of Guest House. “The theme for the first season is an introduction to who we are, as well as connection. Each play we’ve chosen is about people trying to connect ... and within that, we splash a lot of our own personalities in there.”
Guest House Theatre describes itself as a professional, non-Equity (non-union) theater company. Eight theater artists, trained individually as directors, actors, designers, fight choreographers and playwrights, announced their first season on Saturday at an event at Goodman Community Center.
Guest House wants to add to what companies like Forward Theater, Children’s Theater of Madison and American Players Theatre offer in terms of local professional work. The company members have all worked in community theater, and some are working professionally this season.
But this is their life's work, and they’re looking for more.
“As Madison’s growing and the arts community is evolving, there’s room for more small-scale professional theater in town,” production director Dave Pausch said.
Pausch co-founded Bricks Theatre after the closure of the Madison Repertory Theatre in 2009. Guest House will be more traditional, with “less emphasis on being cheeky and brash,” Pausch said.
He described the company as “agile and flexible,” similar in structure and style to Music Theatre of Madison or Two Crows Theatre in Spring Green.
Guest House is not yet a 501(c)3 — donations to the company will go through a fiscal receivership at Arts Wisconsin — and they’re planning to fund the first season through crowd-sourcing.
Where Bricks performed in empty warehouse-style spaces, Guest House will stage “Cry It Out” in Edgewood College’s black box Ballweg Theatre from July 16-26.
Metzler was inspired by her own life when she wrote the play. It’s about new babies, nobody getting enough sleep, negotiating a new family life and figuring out childcare. It’s about class too, balancing the costs and benefits of one parent staying home or everyone going back to work.
“So many of us in this group are parents or are involved in caring for family members,” Hearst said. “Especially as women, the choices we have aren’t usually what we want. They’re limited by the way society is set up.”
A holiday monologue festival called “Best In Snow” on Dec. 5-6 is set for the venue at 2262 Winnebago St., still known as The Winnebago. Featuring works by regional playwrights, that will be a chance to showcase the actors and writers who may not have a role in the rest of the season, and have a little fun too.
In March 2021, the company has planned a partnership with InterMission Theatre, a student company based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The rental isn’t solidified yet, but Guest House hopes to stage “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen (“Vietgone”) on campus.
“She Kills Monsters” is a dramatic comedy about a young woman, Agnes, who’s mourning the sudden death of a younger sister she didn’t know well. When Agnes discovers her sister’s Dungeons & Dragons module, it opens up a world she didn’t expect.
One critic described the play as “a three-dimensional version of D&D, complete with hot elves, harrowing battles and a terrifying dragon.”
“We’re investing in high artistic quality,” said Whitney Derendinger, Guest House general manager, who brought “She Kills Monsters” to the group.
Derendinger earned an MFA at UW-Madison and has trained in fight choreography.
“Onstage, backstage or in design, it’s going to be a professional polished piece,” he said. “Another thing that’s going to distinguish us is intimacy. We have roots in Madison, and we’re here in the room telling this story.”
Eventually, Guest House would like to have its own storefront, like some theaters in Chicago do. The goal, Pausch said, is to “bring new things to the stage” that will showcase the talents of professionals who’ve chosen to make their lives here in south central Wisconsin.
“The people involved in Guest House, if they were based in a bigger city, would be working at least semi-regularly as professional artists,” Pausch said. “That they weren’t here is a lack of opportunity rather than skill.”
Derendinger echoed this sentiment.
“We are a group of theater artists who have chosen to make a home in Madison, and the opportunities for the level of work we want to do are not present,” Derendinger said. “We’re taking this venture. We are making our own work. We are eager to share our unique voice with the Madison audience, and I know there is space for us here.”
More details about the new season will be forthcoming. As a bit of a prequel, the core ensemble will give a free reading of company member Karen Saari’s play, “Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale),” at The Crucible on Sunday, March 15.