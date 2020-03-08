Guest House Theatre brings 'something new' to Madison stages

Pausch co-founded Bricks Theatre after the closure of the Madison Repertory Theatre in 2009. Guest House will be more traditional, with “less emphasis on being cheeky and brash,” Pausch said.

He described the company as “agile and flexible,” similar in structure and style to Music Theatre of Madison or Two Crows Theatre in Spring Green.

Guest House is not yet a 501(c)3 — donations to the company will go through a fiscal receivership at Arts Wisconsin — and they’re planning to fund the first season through crowd-sourcing.

Where Bricks performed in empty warehouse-style spaces, Guest House will stage “Cry It Out” in Edgewood College’s black box Ballweg Theatre from July 16-26.

Metzler was inspired by her own life when she wrote the play. It’s about new babies, nobody getting enough sleep, negotiating a new family life and figuring out childcare. It’s about class too, balancing the costs and benefits of one parent staying home or everyone going back to work.

“So many of us in this group are parents or are involved in caring for family members,” Hearst said. “Especially as women, the choices we have aren’t usually what we want. They’re limited by the way society is set up.”