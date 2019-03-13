Last fall, an intimate musical called “Fun Home” made a big splash for Forward Theater Company, a professional theater company in Madison currently celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The move to adding a fourth show will stay for the 2019-20 season, which Forward announced Tuesday. The upcoming season will include two Wisconsin premieres, a regional premiere of a play by the author of “Marjorie Prime,” and a one-man play starring David Daniel of American Players Theatre.
Programming four shows a year in Forward’s home theater, the 347-seat Overture Center Playhouse, frees the company do stage something that might not fit in a three-show season. Next year, that will be “Every Brilliant Thing” by British playwright Duncan MacMillan.
“It’s such an impactful, deep, unique story, and the chance to do it with somebody like David Daniel felt like a no-brainer,” said artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray. Tyler Marchant, who worked with Daniel previously on Forward’s “Outside Mullingar,” is set to direct.
“Every Brilliant Thing” takes its title from a list the adult narrator starts as a 7-year-old after his mother has attempted suicide. He wants to reassure her about the good things in life — ice cream, water fights, things with stripes, roller coasters, people falling over. As he gets older the list keeps growing. (A few fans in the audience will enjoy that number 4,997 is “badgers.”)
“If you live a full life and you get to the end of it without ever once having felt crushingly depressed, then you probably haven’t been paying attention,” the narrator says. “Things get better. They don’t always get brilliant, but they get better.”
This theme, of a family experience of pain, illness or trauma, has shown up many times in Forward’s play choices. 2019-20 is no exception.
“We’ve been drawn to stories of people who are dealing with adverse circumstances in their lives,” said Uphoff Gray. “I’m really interested in this idea of how you rise above that, or just embrace your life for what it is and not for what it’s not. All of the plays this season have something to do with that.”
In September, Forward will open the season with “Mary Jane,” a play by Amy Herzog. It starred Madison favorite Carrie Coon in the title role when it ran off-Broadway in 2017.
Hilton Als, writing for the New Yorker, called the story of a grieving, exhausted, preternaturally optimistic mother to a chronically-ill son “Herzog’s most satisfying work to date because it has verisimilitude that many contemporary realistic plays don’t.”
“'Mary Jane,'” he wrote, “is about family and illness, and how the difficulties inherent in caring for the infirm can strengthen familial bonds — or erode them.”
Forward staged Herzog’s “4000 Miles” in 2016. Uphoff Gray called “Mary Jane” a “hand-in-glove fit for Forward,” adding that the company applied for the rights to stage it even before the play opened in New York.
“The force of nature that Mary Jane is really just blew me away,” Uphoff Gray said.
Clare Arena Haden has signed on to play Mary Jane, and Mary McDonald Kerr, an actor and director well-known for her work in professional theaters in Milwaukee, will direct.
In November, Forward brings together a group of performers who’ve been treading the Madison boards for decades. Sarah Ruhl’s play “For Peter Pan On Her 70th Birthday” uses a community theater production of the J.M. Barrie classic as a memory touchpoint for a group of siblings in Davenport, Iowa. They’ve gathered to observe the death of their father, in his hospital room and their childhood home.
“When we read that one it just felt like such a gift for the audience and for us to get to work on,” Uphoff Gray said. “It is so human and relatable but also has that Sarah Ruhl special sauce of theatrical magic.”
Ruhl wrote “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play,” which Forward staged in its second season. This cast is set to feature Susan Sweeney as Ann, the Peter Pan of the title, with Jim Buske, Celia Klehr, Michael Herold, Norman Moses and Sam White.
“Every Brilliant Thing” takes the third slot, in January-February 2020, and the season closes with a play by Jordan Harrison, author of last season’s futuristic “Marjorie Prime.” “The Amateurs,” a dark comedy about a theater troupe in the Middle Ages performing the Passion Plays while they outrun the plague, had its world premiere less than a year ago at the Vineyard Theater in New York.
“It’s nothing like ‘Marjorie Prime,’ even a little bit,” Uphoff Gray said. “It’s nothing like anything we’ve done before, but it’s just so fresh and so funny. It’s a comedy that’s getting at something incredibly deep and important. There are props people are creating and there’s a lot of humor around that.”
Uphoff Gray, who will direct, described two themes in the play that underly the physical comedy. One is about the birth of character and motivation in this pre-Renaissance artistic era, “or individuality, if you look at it from a humanistic perspective.”
“There’s this fundamental consideration of the purpose of art in times of crisis,” Uphoff Gray said. “The play steps forward in time and considers the AIDS crisis, and the unspoken part is the turbulent times we’re in right now.
“What is the purpose of art in a time like our own, while laughing at slapstick antics?”
Uphoff Gray estimated that “Fun Home” brought 3,000 first-time ticket buyers to a Forward show. “Life Sucks,” a comedy by Aaron Posner inspired by Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” opens March 28 in the Playhouse.
“We’ve been engaging in this dialogue for a decade now, and people seem to understand what we’re trying to do in picking the plays we pick,” Uphoff Gray said.
“For the most part they seem really excited and willing to go on the ride.”