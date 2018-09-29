To see a Broadway slate that’s more diverse than jukebox musicals and splashy star vehicles, fund the composer next door.
“The reason we’re here is that our art has been monetized,” said Karen Olivo, the Tony Award-winning actress, to an assembled crowd at the Saturday morning opening to the 2018 Cap Times Idea Fest.
“It’s such a long road to get to Broadway,” Olivo said, “and if you don’t have the funds and you don’t have the support, it doesn’t matter how great the show is or how groundbreaking it is. We have to start supporting younger artists and younger playwrights so that we can break this cycle.”
Olivo has a history on Broadway, starting with “Rent” in the 1990s and originating the role of Vanessa in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” She earned a Tony for her work as Anita in “West Side Story,” spent some time in Los Angeles on the NBC show “Harry’s Law,” and more recently, played Angelica Schuyler for a year in the Chicago production of “Hamilton.”
Olivo has been based in Madison for the past few years and is set to appear as Alison in “Fun Home,” produced by Forward Theater Company in Overture Center’s Playhouse from Nov. 1-25.
At Idea Fest, Olivo chatted with Jennifer Uphoff Gray, the artistic director of Forward Theater and Olivo’s sister-in-law (Olivo is married to James Uphoff, Uphoff Gray’s brother).
For an hour, they chatted about Olivo’s childhood onstage, her commitment to arts in education, and how Olivo chooses what to work on.
Olivo also gave a glimpse behind the scenes of her successful career, from skipping class to audition for “Rent” in Toronto to this last summer spent in Bostin with Aaron Tveit in “Moulin Rouge” (“the hardest job I’ve ever had — I’ve never changed my clothes more.”)
Olivo left college to work on “Rent” and spent four years with the show, including with much of the original cast. Her time with Jonathan Larson’s ’90s rock musical “set the course of what my career would be,” Olivo said.
Watching “Rent,” she said, “I saw myself onstage for one of the first times ever. It’s one of the first shows that tackled a current issue with people that looked like me … (and) not like they were the token brown person and that meant something for the storyline.
“These are people that live in the world and they happen to be going through this thing.”
Going forward, Olivo was drawn to theater “that made me feel like I was more a part of the community or part of the world, or (had) some political tie to it.”
Olivo recalled auditioning for Arthur Laurents, how the casting folks lined her up among other actresses who weren’t quite right to make sure the writer would be ready to choose her for Anita in “West Side Story.” She’d loved the show for years, and found her way into the part thanks to some advice from assistant choreographer Lori Werner.
“For you to approach something that you revere highly that is on a mantle, you must take it from the mantle and you have to shatter it, so it doesn’t hold anything over you,” Olivo said. “And then you go to the floor and you pick up the pieces and you put them back together in your own image.
“That’s what I had to do. I had to take something that I loved and wanted to succeed, I had to take the weight off of it and bring as much of myself to it as possible.”
Olivo also shared stories about what it was like to be starring in “Hamilton” after the 2016 election. Performing “Hurricane,” when Alexander Hamilton’s life spins before his eyes and everything comes crashing down, on the day of the election was particularly memorable.
“The show became increasingly harder over the next weeks, because we had predominantly men of color in leading roles who felt like, in their words, they were shucking and jiving,” Olivo said. “We would look out the audience and we would not see ourselves. A lot of times we would see red hats.”
Someone tried to stop the show, which was also pretty frightening for the cast.
“If someone is bold enough to try to stop the show, all bets are off,” Olivo said. “We kind of went on a lockdown. We didn’t travel anywhere by ourselves for awhile in Chicago.”
But while the context of performances felt more challenging after the election, it also felt like something the company could do to make a statement.
“It became our one way to try to and change world,” Olivo said. “As people of color, every time we stepped out onstage it was in direct defiance of what’s happening in our government. If that’s the only thing we can do, we should do it to the best of our ability. That became what carried us through the darkest times.”
As Olivo has made an artistic life in Madison, she’s turned her focus to education. She was an artist in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, teaching a course on musical theater and directing “Fugitive Songs” with a cast of college students.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen you more completely alive than when you were working with the students,” Uphoff Gray said. “It was setting you on fire, being able to play that role in their lives. Not just be a teacher but a mentor to them, and encourage them to honor themselves.”
“It teaches empathy,” Olivo said. “At a time when devices have robbed us of socialization, the arts teach you perspective is important. There are so many ways of looking at things. It’s so inclusive; everyone is allowed to be a part of teaching art, and art usually gets better with more than one perspective.”
As she heads into rehearsals for “Fun Home” and her first run in Overture Center’s Playhouse, Olivo sounded reflective about where she’d been and where she’s going as an artist.
“Art is my legacy,” Olivo said. “It’s the thing I can put out into the world that makes me a better human and connects me with people from other walks of life. I happen to do it well, so it’s my duty to do it in some capacity so I can show other people, or help someone feel something they didn’t know they could feel.
“Overall it has made me a better human.”