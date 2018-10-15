Breaking
August Wilson joins 'Macbeth' at American Players Theatre in 2019
2019 will be a year of several firsts for American Players Theatre, including its first August Wilson drama, “Fences,” and a new Shakespearean-themed comedy by Lauren Gunderson.
The season, announced Monday by the Spring Green classical repertory company, includes two Shakespearean favorites: “Twelfth Night,” which will open first in the outdoor Hill Theatre in June 2019 and star Kelsey Brennan as Viola; and “Macbeth,” starring Melisa Pereyra and Marcus Truschinski as the ambitious central strivers.
Also in the season’s first half, Laura Gordon will direct “She Stoops to Conquer,” Oliver Goldsmith’s 1773 farce about a high society woman who pretends to be a barmaid to find out what kind of man her betrothed really is. Jim Ridge and Sarah Day will play the Hardcastles, a wealthy country family, and Josh Krause returns to play one of the suitors.
“This is a great play,” said Brenda DeVita, APT’s artistic director, of the Goldsmith piece. “I really believe this about the classics — they are only great if they speak to us now. ... ‘She Stoops to Conquer’ affords us to utilize the chops we have in the company to tell the story well. We know it’s a great piece of literature and a great time for the audience and the actors.”
DeVita said the company has been floating the idea of staging its first Wilson play for about five years. “Fences,” with its setting in Troy and Rose Maxson's front yard, felt like a perfect place to start given APT’s outdoor setting.
Ron OJ Parson, the Chicago-based director who led this season’s controversial “Blood Knot” in the Touchstone, returns to direct. Actor Gavin Lawrence has signed on to the production as well.
“We appreciate the marker that is August Wilson for us,” DeVita said. “The tradition and the legacy of our theater ... how we make space for other authors in our work, which is poetic language plays, speaks to August Wilson.
“He is one of the greatest American playwrights that ever lived,” she added. “His plays will live on, (with) the specificity of those beautiful stories that are African American-centric and epic in their themes. He speaks to all the classical themes in these stories.”
Casting beyond the core company can be a challenge for APT, in part of because of Spring Green’s remoteness. DeVita said she wanted to make sure APT, as an institution, “had enough experience engaging artists of color” before staging one of Wilson's works.
“I needed a couple years as artistic director to garner that confidence, build those relationships, so we could be a place where people felt safe and excited to come work on these plays. It felt like it was time.”
Madison audiences have seen Gunderson’s work before, recently in Forward Theater Company’s staging of “Silent Sky” (2015) and “I and You” (2017). American Theatre Magazine recently announced that Gunderson is the second most-produced playwright of the 2018-19 season.
Gunderson’s “Book of Will” premiered in Denver in 2017 and won the Steinberg New Play Award the following year. In it, Shakespeare’s company, known as the King's Men, work to put together the Bard’s first folio after his death, based on their own scripts and memories.
“‘Book of Will’ feels like it was written for us,” DeVita said. “The parallels between the King’s Men and this (APT) company of actors that absolutely live the notion that Shakespeare speaks to them in their bones, in their spirits ... the value of the truth of that poetry needs no defense.
“The power of that language is something these people feel and believe and choose to make true for themselves. The King’s Men felt so impassioned after (Shakespeare) died, to say, it’s not just our lives, it’s the lives of the people beyond us.”
A parallel season in the smaller, indoor Touchstone Theatre opens in June with “Man of Destiny,” a play by George Bernard Shaw about Napoleon after his first major victory. James Bohnen is set to direct that, with some of Shaw’s (very funny) stage directions incorporated into the dialogue.
Robynn Rodriguez spent 22 years in the resident acting company at Oregon Shakespeare Theatre. She will direct at APT for the first time with “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur” by Tennessee Williams, also opening in June 2019.
In August, APT will open Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” directed by Marti Lyons and starring Kelsey Brennan as Nora, the unhappy homemaker who set late 19th century society on its ear.
In November, Colleen Madden will play an older Nora in “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Lucas Hnath’s 2017 sequel set 15 years after the end of Ibsen’s play. American Theatre named it the most-produced play in the country for 2018-19, with 27 professional productions.
“We’ll have the same design team for both, so we can have the sets and costumes reference one another, point to each other in the design,” DeVita said. “Kelsey and Colleen are students of one another. ... These plays next to each other are going to be a great examination.”
“Winter Words,” APT’s reading series, will be announced soon and tickets will go on sale for that in January, right after the beginning of the year. For the full season, returning ticket buyers will be able to buy tickets starting March 4, 2019, and new ticket buyers on April 15, 2019.
This year's shoulder season play is “Engaging Shaw,” starring Lawrence, Ridge, Madden and Tracy Michelle Arnold. It opens in previews Oct. 25 and closes Nov. 18.
APT closed its main 2018 season about a week ago. DeVita said it was a summer of “reflecting on what we think we know and asking questions about who we want to become.”
She recalled one of the final productions of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” which foregrounds a sexual assault of a young woman by a high-ranking government official.
The morning after a Senate hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, APT performed the play for a high school audience. Some of the students were “visibly shaken and moved,” DeVita said.
“We have to examine ourselves continually in order to move forward,” she added. “When what you’re after is real ... you have to keep fighting to find out the truth of why we do these things to each other.
“When you sit there and you’re watching something from 450 years ago and it feels like today ... it was a real moment for all of us. That’s what’s so powerful about the work we do.”