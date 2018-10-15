August Wilson joins 'Macbeth' at American Players Theatre in 2019

American Players Theatre 2019

The season at American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road in Spring Green, runs June 8-Oct. 6, 2019. Tickets go on sale to returning ticket buyers on March 4 and to new ticket buyers on April 15.

"Engaging Shaw" opens in previews Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 18 of this year. For more information, visit americanplayers.org or call (608) 588-2361.

Hill Theatre

“Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare

Directed by John Langs

“She Stoops to Conquer” by Oliver Goldsmith

Directed by Laura Gordon

“Macbeth” by William Shakespeare

Directed by James DeVita

“Fences” by August Wilson

Directed by Ron OJ Parson

“Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Tim Ocel

Touchstone Theatre

“Man of Destiny” by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by James Bohnen

“A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur” by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Robynn Rodriguez

“A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Marti Lyons

Fall in the Touchstone

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” By Lucas Hnath

Directed by Brenda DeVita