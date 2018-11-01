Emily Mills is very familiar with queer character tropes in mainstream media.
“There’s the ‘kill your gays’ trope, or the tragic lesbian,” said Mills, editor of the Madison-based, LGBTQ-focused Our Lives Magazine. “The only way we have been allowed to see ourselves in popular media is the goofy sidekick with no sexuality, the gay neuter.
“Or we are the one who commits suicide because we can’t have the life that we want or the person we want. Or we are killed horribly.”
That’s one reason why Mills is looking forward to seeing Forward Theater’s production of "Fun Home,” opening this weekend in the Overture Center Playhouse and starring Tony Award winner Karen Olivo.
When “Fun Home” opened in the Circle in the Square Theatre in March 2015, it was the first Broadway musical with an out lesbian protagonist. Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel of the same name, “Fun Home” featured a score by Janine Tesori (“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Shrek The Musical”) and a book by Lisa Kron, known for plays like “Well” and her work with the Five Lesbian Brothers.
“Fun Home,” both the book and the musical, is autobiographical. With actors playing Alison at ages 10, 19 and 43, the musical charts Bechdel’s understanding of her sexuality and identity.
It also explores her complicated relationship with her late father, who himself was gay and closeted in their small Pennsylvania town.
“We open on the adult Alison starting the process of writing the graphic novel that the musical is based on, so already there’s a meta-theatricality involved from the top of the show,” said Jake Penner, who assistant directed the play under Forward artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray.
“This is the dramatized story of how she came to write that book, particularly her coming to terms with the event that shadowed her coming out story.”
“Fun Home” has a cast of nine, including Alison’s mother, father and two brothers, as well as her first girlfriend. In the original production, Beth Malone played the adult Alison wearing a boxy T-shirt and jeans, a distinctly butch look that some subsequent productions have changed.
That representation, of an out lesbian who dresses in a more masculine way, feels essential to Mills, both as a performer herself and a member of the audience.
“I could never find roles that looked like me,” Mills said. “I’ve never seen myself in a musical before. The closest I came was Eponine (in ‘Les Miserables’).
“Most queer people want to see ourselves reflected in the stories that the world is telling, and not just the sexuality or the gender identity part,” she said. “It’s that plus everything else that makes us a human being. ‘Fun Home’ and Alison Bechdel’s story is a great example of that.”
Bechdel is credited with popularizing the Bechdel Test, which asks whether a film has two women in it who talk to each other about something other than a man. Mills called Bechdel’s work “heady,” with lots of outside context.
“There’s all these literary allusions and references,” Mills said. “It’s very smart but there’s also a lot of pop culture and absurdity. In this weird roundabout way it totally works to adapt something like (‘Fun Home’) into a musical.
“Musicals, at their best, are over the top, a little absurd, larger than life, and the ones I like best make you think. It’s this combination of camp — and good camp is smart! — and seriousness.”
It could also convert people who are not usually into the showy kind of musicals in the spotlight in Overture Hall.
“Speaking as someone who hasn’t been the biggest fan of musical theater, I can credit this show with starting to see it on a deeper level,” Penner said. “‘Fun Home’ is entertaining, but it’s not the pure entertainment that ‘Wicked’ and ‘Something Rotten!’ tend to be.
“You’re close enough to be seeing these performers’ faces, close enough to see the thought form.”
“Fun Home” has adult themes and carries a recommended age limit of 12 years and older. But there are young people cast in the show, and for middle and high school students, “Fun Home” could have a particularly potent impact.
Forward Theater will give a special performance just for LGBTQ youth on a Friday morning, Nov. 9. The whole 320-seat Playhouse will be turned over to students from Wisconsin GSA groups, short for gay-straight alliance or genders and sexualities alliance.
“My first context seeing the show will be with my students,” said Sawyer Johnson, a youth justice program coordinator at GSAFE, which advocates for LGBTQ students in Wisconsin schools. “It’s an exciting perspective, especially as someone who read the book themselves as a young queer person.”
Johnson, who uses they/them pronouns, wondered aloud if translating Bechdel’s story from graphic novel to musical theater could change the way students respond.
“I wonder if it makes some of the grief easier to handle,” Johnson said. “I’m curious if having that translated to music, something you can see and touch, might allow people to engage with the grief more, make it more immersive.”
For Johnson, too, Alison’s “butchness” as a character feels critical, because of how the character is also “beautiful and gentle and emotional.”
“She’s clear about her emotions and vulnerable,” Johnson said. “Having that duality of her being a butch woman and also being soft presents to people that that can exist.”
The current political climate, with threats by the administration to redefine gender in an attempt to erase trans people, makes the heartfelt, thoughtful queer story in “Fun Home” feel more essential now.
“I think people who see themselves in a lot of things don’t understand how important (representation) is for those who don’t,” Mills said. “You get to see these stories and imagine yourself in all these different ways ... there’s so many possibilities. And when you don’t, you really feel that lack.
“I love seeing stuff like this done, and get funded and supported,” Mills added. “There are lots of awesome, creative people out there who are writing these shows or want to. The trick is finding funding to make them viable, to get them out into the world. I hope we have breakout successes no one thought was possible.”