Earlier this week, Twitter lit up with the news that actor Geoffrey Owens, a regular on “The Cosby Show,” was seen checking groceries at Trader Joe’s.
Some people judged the former star. Others came out in support of Owens for hustling between gigs, working to support his family.
In an interview with Time, Owens reflected that sniping about his day job would pass, and in fact already has (he doesn’t work at the store anymore, thanks to the unwanted attention).
What he hoped wouldn’t pass was an insight into work, and how we find value in it.
“I hope what continues to resonate is the idea that one job is not better than another,” Owens said. “A certain job might pay better, have better benefits ... but essentially one kind of work is not better, superior, than another kind of work.”
Each of four factory workers in Dominique Morisseau’s heartfelt, affecting play “Skeleton Crew,” produced by Forward Theater through Sept. 23, must redefine their relationship to the job.
It’s 2008 in Detroit, and the annual rumors that their auto parts plant will close finally seem to be coming true. Who knows about the likely closure and when they know it gives the play some of its internal drama, but the news doesn’t surprise anyone. Detroit’s auto industry began its prolonged decline in the 1950s; the Great Recession was just the latest thing.
How recent 2008 feels, though, as the young, heavily pregnant factory worker Shanita shares her plan to stay employed.
“You got to make yourself irreplaceable,” Shanita says (the same advice my own parents gave me that year). “That’s what I’m doing.”
“Skeleton Crew” is the third play in Morisseau’s Detroit Project series, all focused on her hometown.
As in Ike Holter’s “Exit Strategy,” there’s a pall of inevitability — a school closing, a factory shuttering — and resiliency, in many forms, among those most closely affected.
Morisseau’s characters don’t use arch humor to cope in the same way Holter’s do, but they share a complicated affection for one another. Director Jake Penner shows the group's easiness with one another, their little annoyances and indulgences.
Joseph Varga’s dusty set design looks as half-forgotten and faded as the teacher's lounge in “Exit Strategy,” which Marti Gobel directed for Forward Theater last fall. Here, as Faye, an “OG” on the assembly line and peacemaker, Gobel adds 20 years to her athletic frame with a stoop in her shoulders, bowed legs and a perpetually stiff-looking neck.
Faye is as practical as Shanita (Candace Thomas) is dreamy. Thomas bears her character’s weight, literally and figuratively, with determination, striding into the break room to cry quietly in her locker, then drying her tears and marching back out again.
Sherrick Robinson plays Dez, an ambitious young worker, with a restless energy and cockiness that barely covers a soft, vulnerable center. Dez butts heads almost daily with his boss, Reggie, a foreman played with restraint and focus by DiMonte Henning.
Through their fighting, they can't see how alike they are. Dez shoves a handgun in his bag to feel secure. Reggie, who knows how lucky he is to be “wearing a tie to work,” can do little more than pace and worry. Yet their frustration with a corporate system that sees them as faceless assets (or liabilities) feels more similar than either can acknowledge.
Forward's largely thoughtful production of “Skeleton Crew” has a few bones out of joint. Between scenes, a silhouette dance video looks like a cross between "Charlie’s Angels" and contemporary dance. It’s cool but doesn’t fit, much like the jangling jazzy music during scene changes.
In Act II, an unexpected moment of romance between two characters looks as awkward as tweens at a school dance, not two adults who’ve been teasing the idea for months. As Dez, Robinson, more than the others, appears to still be working through challenges with focus and consistency.
“Skeleton Crew” joins a collection of fine recent plays focused on working class characters, among them Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat” and Rebecca Gilman’s “Soups, Stews and Casseroles: 1976,” the latter set in a single-industry town in southern Wisconsin.
Like Gilman’s cheese factory foreman, Reggie weighs his own career, mortgage and kids’ college fund against trying to save the jobs of people who desperately need them. No one has a good answer for him, but as in Gilman's play, Morisseau does let Reggie off the hook a little.
“Skeleton Crew” isn’t optimistic about these characters’ chances. But it feels hopeful when the characters are able to connect with each other, to find value in themselves and the work they do.
As Faye says, “love just whatever it show up as.” Sometimes it shows up as your coworkers.