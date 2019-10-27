Think of Cecilia Violetta López as the queen of Idaho.
“Recently the Idaho state senate gave me a resolution honoring my life,” said López, who sings the title role in Madison Opera’s “La Traviata,” opening next weekend.
“I grew up hoeing beets on a farm, and now I’m an opera singer,” she said. “The gown I made my Carnegie Hall debut in, the costume made for me for ‘Manon,’ is in the Idaho State Museum.”
López is the daughter of migrant farm workers from Mexico, born in Rupert, Idaho and raised on mariachi music. Her middle name, Violetta, has taken on new meaning for the singer — her first time as Verdi’s leading lady was in 2014. This upcoming performance in Overture Hall will be her eighth Violetta.
Luckily, López is fascinated by the tale of a courtesan who falls unexpectedly in love, then rejects her young lover to protect his family name.
“Everything’s so real about Violetta and her story and what she’s going through, what she gives up,” López said. “You’re hopeful. You want the story to change, you want her to live.”
“Traviata” is one of the most popular operas in the world. This season and last, it was the second most produced opera in the country according to Operabase. “Traviata” premiered in 1853. So, spoiler: Violetta doesn’t make it.
Audiences are still moved by her story. Fenlon Lamb, directing this production for Madison Opera, attributes the timelessness of Violetta’s tragedy to “the real honest to goodness connection” operagoers find with the characters and their choices.
“We are constantly searching for that connection, that human feeling,” Lamb said. “You’ll see people watching an opera and when the soprano goes for a big phrase, everyone breathes with her. It’s a very human experience to watch our own stories unfold.”
“Traviata” was based on a play by Alexandre Dumas, fils (fils is “son” in French). It has been reinterpreted over and over again, from “Pretty Woman” and “Moulin Rouge” to an updated staging at Opera Philadelphia (1950s) and a sexy, minimalist version with Anna Netrebko and Rolando Villazon.
Some of the characters have become tropes. Violetta, for example, goes from a classic femme fatale to a prostitute with a heart of gold. Lamb recently directed “Madama Butterfly” and said it’s important to remember that many operas tell stories “from another time.”
“I’m not going to have Carmen pull out a gun and shoot Don Jose,” Lamb said. “But can I make sure Carmen is the strongest woman possible, and that’s why she gets killed? … I have to tell a story about a woman who has no power, besides if she sells her body. I’ve got to tell that story.
“We have to tell these stories because we haven’t learned these lessons. We have to do uncomfortable things in order to start conversations.”
For López, embracing “Traviata” is about context, and remembering where it came from.
“It’s unfair to impose our twenty-first century beliefs and what we feel strongly about on these characters that existed a long time ago,” López said. “Violetta is a prostitute, a courtesan. I told my mom that, and she said, ‘You’re playing what?’ But she was elegant, intelligent, mingling with the high echelons.”
López and Lamb both have history with “Traviata.” López admits she has to do less musical prep now than she does for a new role, though it still takes a few days to get it back in her body and her voice. With every production she finds new things to discover in Violetta, who “wants to be loved, but always she has her guard up.”
“She’s like three different sopranos,” López said. “To me she symbolizes strength, beauty, everything that is feminism. She’s a party girl, but she’s sensitive to other people’s genuine feelings.”
“Traviata” was Lamb’s first professional gig as a director. With more productions, “you start adding understanding,” she said. “It becomes more collaborative, more interesting and in depth. If you just read the libretto, do a little bit of research, read the novel it’s based on and listen to the music, it’s all there.
“If you do updated this, that, and the other, you’re trying to make it fit, rather than taking what’s given and mining those possibilities.”
López’s operatic career has confounded her parents at times, who for years believed “this art form isn’t for us.”
“I said mom, it’s just like a novela, just with music,” López said. “We want to break down the stigma about what opera is. Opera is for everyone. If people don’t come, so we don’t have a job, so come and support it and immerse yourself is the magic that is the theater.”