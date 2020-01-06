An office comedy, great Romance and doomed passion warm up APT's 'Winter Words' series

American Players Theatre in Spring Green has announced its 2020 Winter Words series, play readings that are open to the public in the Touchstone Theatre.
These are hot tickets for those who love this classical repertory theater west of Madison. Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “The Brothers Size” and “River Bride” by Marisela Treviño Orta all had their debuts at Winter Words. The latter two are on the summer season for 2020.
All performances are on Mondays. Each show starts at 7 p.m. in the Touchstone Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Road in Spring Green, and are followed by a talkback.
Tickets cost $20 and go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 21. They are available online only through the APT website (americanplayers.org/events/winter-words). The main box office is closed in the off season, so anyone having an issue should call the administration line, (608) 588-7401
Winter Words 2020
Monday, Feb. 10: “Anna Karenina.” Helen Edmundson adapted Leo Tolstoy’s great, timeless Russian novel about love and fate. This version debuted in 1992 and has had a vigorous life since. Laura Gordon directs for APT.
Monday, Feb. 24: “Anna in the Tropics” by Nilo Cruz. Cruz won a Pulitzer in 2003 for this story set in a cigar factory in 1929 Florida. The “Anna” of the title is, appropriately, Anna Karenina — as a new lector reads Tolstoy’s story to the Cuban American cigar rollers while they work, tensions and temperatures rise. Melisa Pereyra, a core acting company member at APT, directs for the company for the first time here.
Monday, March 9: “London Wall.” John van Druten wrote this romantic comedy in 1931, but the play was rarely seen here until 2014 when the Mint Theatre produced it in New York. Van Druten, whose better known works include “Bell Book and Candle” and “I Remember Mama,” set “London Wall” in a law office, where sexual politics and office boundaries lead to both entertainment and exploitation. Leia Squillace directs the reading of this larger-cast play.
Monday, April 6: “Agamemnon.” In early 2014, the BBC first aired this adaptation of Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon” by Simon Scardifield. The story follows the King of Argos, who returns from Troy after a decade of brutal fighting. One victory required the sacrifice of his first-born child, and Queen Clytemnestra has spent years planning revenge. David Daniel will direct this reading.