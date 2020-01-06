An office comedy, great Romance and doomed passion warm up APT's 'Winter Words' series

Monday, Feb. 24: “Anna in the Tropics” by Nilo Cruz. Cruz won a Pulitzer in 2003 for this story set in a cigar factory in 1929 Florida. The “Anna” of the title is, appropriately, Anna Karenina — as a new lector reads Tolstoy’s story to the Cuban American cigar rollers while they work, tensions and temperatures rise. Melisa Pereyra, a core acting company member at APT, directs for the company for the first time here.

Monday, March 9: “London Wall.” John van Druten wrote this romantic comedy in 1931, but the play was rarely seen here until 2014 when the Mint Theatre produced it in New York. Van Druten, whose better known works include “Bell Book and Candle” and “I Remember Mama,” set “London Wall” in a law office, where sexual politics and office boundaries lead to both entertainment and exploitation. Leia Squillace directs the reading of this larger-cast play.

Monday, April 6: “Agamemnon.” In early 2014, the BBC first aired this adaptation of Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon” by Simon Scardifield. The story follows the King of Argos, who returns from Troy after a decade of brutal fighting. One victory required the sacrifice of his first-born child, and Queen Clytemnestra has spent years planning revenge. David Daniel will direct this reading.

