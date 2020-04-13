American Players Theatre postpones summer season, new dates not yet announced

American Players Theatre, the classical repertory theater in Spring Green, will start its 2020 summer season later than previously scheduled. How much later is still in question.
“Once we put a calendar together, we want that calendar to stick,” said Sara Young, director of communications at the 41-year-old company. The season was scheduled to open on June 6.
APT has made many contingency plans, each based on how long people will need to stay “safer at home” from the spread of COVID-19. It will take eight weeks from deciding to move forward with the season to mounting a play.
Those who have already purchased tickets can keep the cost of them on their account for the 2020 or 2021 season. They could also turn those tickets into a donation to APT, or receive a refund.
Additionally, patrons can purchase a “play pass” at one of three different levels, redeemable for a play when the season does open ($30-$68, see sidebar).
APT employs 200 people and 50 independent contractors. This includes a core acting company as well as actors, directors, designers and other artists from all over the country. Any timeline for staging the season may need to build in two weeks of self-quarantine for those from out of town.
“Any delay of our season, which we now know is true, will involve a different number of actors in our company and a smaller number of artists at APT,” Young said. “We don’t want to announce a plan until we know we can stick with that plan.”
APT stages nine plays every year. That includes eight in the regular season. Three are in the Touchstone Theatre, a 200-seat indoor space, and five are in the Hill Theatre, a 1,089-seat amphitheater on a wooded hill.
Most years, five plays open in June and run in repertory. Three more open in August. There’s a “shoulder season” in the Touchstone in the fall, which in 2019 ran “A Doll’s House, part 2.”
The 2020 season, announced last October, was set to include two Shakespeare plays — “Julius Caesar” and “Love’s Labours Lost.” It also had the Tom Stoppard comedy “Rough Crossing,” an adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” and “The Madwoman of Chaillot” starring Tracy Arnold.
The 2019 season saw an audience of 107,487 people. When ticket sales opened for 2020 on March 9, it broke the previous opening day record, Young said.
“So far we just have so many contingencies, we’re hoping our audience will come along on that journey,” she said. “We beg their patience. ... As far as a ‘do or die’ date, we haven’t talked about one. We have different dates for different scenarios.”
In addition to the Herculean challenge that is scheduling many plays to rehearse and run at the same time, APT knows the weather will time out the viability of productions in the Hill Theatre.
“There will be a certain point where we can’t produce up the hill because it will be too cold,” said Carrie Van Hallgren, APT’s managing director. “We’re in a lucky position. Because of the way our season is put together with two sets of rep and the number of artists living here locally, we have some flexibility and agility to get in there and reconfigure schedules.”
APT has several months of reserves, Young said, and is “good at handling crisis.” They’re among many arts organizations that are beginning to register the impact of a global pandemic on summer production plans.
In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater announced on April 8 that it will cancel its outdoor season of original musicals at the amphitheater in Peninsula State Park. Third Avenue Playhouse in Sturgeon Bay suspended its summer season.
The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival canceled its whole season, eight productions in all. And Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which bills itself as “the nation’s flagship repertory theater” based in Ashland, Oregon, delayed its entire season until Sept. 8. It also laid off 80% of staff.
American Players Theatre has started a newsletter, “APT Diversions,” with scavenger hunts, interviews and updates from actors. They’re thinking about online play readings and streaming some content, engaging more on social media and producing additional videos.
“In the theater community, we’re all in constant communication about what the options might be,” Van Hallgren said. “We’re talking about digital content. We’re in communication with artist unions.
“But the experience of seeing a play outdoors on the hill, I don’t know how you replicate that on video,” she added. “And that’s OK.”
