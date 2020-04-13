American Players Theatre postpones summer season, new dates not yet announced

American Players Theatre, the classical repertory theater in Spring Green, will start its 2020 summer season later than previously scheduled. How much later is still in question.

“Once we put a calendar together, we want that calendar to stick,” said Sara Young, director of communications at the 41-year-old company. The season was scheduled to open on June 6.

APT has made many contingency plans, each based on how long people will need to stay “safer at home” from the spread of COVID-19. It will take eight weeks from deciding to move forward with the season to mounting a play.

Those who have already purchased tickets can keep the cost of them on their account for the 2020 or 2021 season. They could also turn those tickets into a donation to APT, or receive a refund.

Additionally, patrons can purchase a “play pass” at one of three different levels, redeemable for a play when the season does open ($30-$68, see sidebar).

APT employs 200 people and 50 independent contractors. This includes a core acting company as well as actors, directors, designers and other artists from all over the country. Any timeline for staging the season may need to build in two weeks of self-quarantine for those from out of town.

