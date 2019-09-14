When “Hamilton” single tickets go on sale on Saturday, Sept. 28, the first fans to get their hands on them will be the people waiting in line at Overture Center when the box office opens at 8 a.m.
Director of ticketing Jess Schuknecht is preparing his team for the rush.
“This is a phenomenon unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my career,” Schuknecht said. He’s even gone to other cities to watch their “Hamilton” on-sale, just to prepare.
“I’ve worked on shows that have been the big hot ticket at the moment and I’ve never seen anything comparable to this,” Schuknecht said. “I was asked once, is it going to be like ‘Book of Mormon’ or ‘Lion King’ the first time? I honestly think it’s going to surpass all those without a lot of effort.”
#Ham4Ham
Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” is the story of a fast-talking founding father told through rap battles, soulful ballads and choreographed revolution. It premiered in 2015, won the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, and remains one of the hottest tickets Broadway has ever seen.
In addition to productions in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and London, two national tours roam the U.S. These are nicknamed the Angelica Cast and the Philip Cast. Madison appears to be getting Philip for a Nov. 19-Dec. 8 run in Overture Hall.
Overture has been selling season tickets at a furious clip. As has been reported everywhere reporters still cover such things, there will be individual tickets ($99-$234, plus fees) left to scrabble for. Because most Broadway Across America tours only come for a week, the season tickets that were sold are for “Hamilton’s” first week (Nov. 19-24). Ticket availability will be better starting on Nov. 26 through the end of the run.
Single ticket buyers, as mentioned, can wait in line at 8 a.m. on Sept. 28 or go online starting at 10 a.m. There will be no phone sales that day, likely for the health and sanity of those working in the box office.
For years, Overture has tried to discourage scalping. But Schuknecht said despite box office attempts not to sell to known resellers, it happens.
Buying through Overture “guarantees them the best seats at the best price, and it guarantees more protection,” Schuknecht said. “We are definitely expecting the fraudulent activity to be at an all-time high because of this show.”
There will be a few premium ($340) tickets available for all performances. And of course there’s the legendary #Ham4Ham Lottery, 40 seats to each show for $10 each (one entry per person, limit two tickets each). #Ham4Ham started on the streets outside the Broadway house, but now there’s an app for that. Winners get notified by 11 a.m. the day before the show they won.
“No matter your situation, you have 24 chances to enter the lottery, so even if you don’t get tickets to the day you want, you have that option to try,” Schuknecht said. He anticipates people will enter from a wider range of geography than Overture typically draws from, with entrants from Chicago, Dubuque, Green Bay and the Fox Cities.
Arts organizations around the country understand that to book “Hamilton” is to invite in people who may not have been through their doors before. So far, the “Hamilton” bump in Madison looks like this:
A 49% increase in full Broadway packages between 2017-18 and 2018-19. That’s the “pre-‘Hamilton’” season that just concluded. People were encouraged to purchase season tickets to get first crack at this season (and therefore, “Hamilton”).
There was a 29% increase in season ticket purchases on top of that between 2018-19 and 2019-20. That season that opens next week with the hit musical comedy “The Book of Mormon.”
A hit like “Hamilton” is a theatrical high tide that raises all ships, Schuknecht said.
“It draws eyeballs to your building and your advertising,” he said. “If someone comes for ‘Hamilton,’ all it takes is for them to be intrigued by something else. ‘Ooh, who are the Flying Karamazov Brothers? What is this symphony, or this dance company?’
“It does a great job of bringing more attention to everything you have in your building.”
Pre-show perks
Overture seasons have been stretching longer in recent years, with Broadway tours coming through in the summer. Summer 2018 saw the popular musical “Waitress.” “Anastasia” toured to Madison in July of this year. Next summer, in 2020, the ensemble musical “Come From Away” will run for a week in early August.
Broadway ticket sales in 2017-18 topped out with the return of “Les Miserables” and, perhaps surprising for those without young ones, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which ran around Thanksgiving 2017 (see graphic). Both sold 97% or more of available tickets.
For reference, Overture Hall seats about 2,200 but not all shows have all seats open, depending on sightlines and how the stage is set up. “Available” seats means those not designated for press, friends/family or other purposes.
For 2018-19, “Anastasia” topped the box office with 86% of tickets sold. It was a slightly lower year, overall — the fanciful, “Peter Pan”-adjacent “Finding Neverland” sold 85% of available tickets. The perennially controversial blockbuster “Miss Saigon” sold 84%.
Among non-Broadway shows, Neil Young and John Prine topped sales, both selling 99% of available seats. Madison loves an old singer-songwriter with a guitar. "Weird Al" Yankovic (96%), Mannheim Steamroller (95%) and ABBA Mania (93%) rounded out the top spots.
The surprise hit, Schuknecht said, was iLuminate, a tech/dance troupe that appeared on NBC's "America’s Got Talent." He’d never heard of them before they came through. iLuminate sold 91% of available seats.
“It’s impressive how well it did, considering how it isn’t nearly as high profile a name as anything else in the top 10,” Schuknecht said. “To see Overture Hall fill up for that show was so nice. We got a huge crowd for this unique and interesting show we don’t normally have.”
In the Capitol Theater, the best sellers were kids' shows — The Wild Kratts of PBS fame, “Rainbow Fish” — and comedy, including Red Green, Iliza Shlesinger and the Second City’s touring holiday show.
“Red Green is very much a Wisconsin-targeted show,” Schuknecht said. “That type of show is always going to do very well in the Midwest.”
Another thing that could explain good sales?
“It was billed as the ‘this could be it’ tour,” Schuknecht said.