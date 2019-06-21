Protesters gather all the time on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol, chanting and carrying signs. What might Forward, the regal Jean Pond Miner statue standing sentinel over State Street, have overheard all these years?
This weekend in Promenade Hall, Forward Theater Company hauls the iconic Forward statue off her pedestal and puts her onstage (figuratively) in “Two Steps Forward,” a monologue festival running through Sunday.
Forward hosts a festival like this every other year, fielding some 200 submissions from playwrights local and national and populating them with Madison actors and directors. Previous fests have taken on the nature of work, food, banned books and “the love that changed my life.”
This year's theme, chosen to honor 100 years of women having the right to vote in Wisconsin, seems particularly suited to Forward’s artistic director. Jen Uphoff Gray is “a member of a multigenerational family of Wisconsin socialists,” as John Nichols once wrote (speaking of her dad, Charlie Uphoff).
Gray directs Kelly Doherty as the embodiment of that Forward sculpture. Playwright Erin Celello (“Learning to Stay,” 2017) imagines Forward empathizes with cries for equality. She’s pretty well versed, too, in how many times it took the legislature — and the state’s male voters — to change that voting law. There were decades of failures in legislature, a failed referendum, moves to “postpone indefinitely.”
Some of the monologues in this year’s batch, Celello’s among them, have the feel of an enthusiastic history lesson. Best among them is the very first, written by Andy Bayiates. “Susan B. Anthony” weaves history with story in a way that sings.
In Bayiates’ piece, Samara Frame begins a lecture about the fight for suffrage, dressed in a heavy gown as Susan B. herself. She breaks character once, then many times, to take calls from her husband and her child’s school.
Her middle school-aged daughter has been suspended for punching a boy who physically harassed her. Mom is righteously angry, furious — and powerless. The sexism that Anthony fought against comes rushing to the fore in a piece that feels breathtakingly immediate.
What saves the night from tipping too far toward agitprop is the warmth and humor of performers like Lee Waldhart, playing a retiring math teacher appalled by gun violence (“Lottery” by Amy White). In a monologue by Ellen Monroe, Meghan Randolph is perfectly cast as an awkward analyst who works herself into a fit of passionate frustration over the legislature’s overwhelming white maleness.
In Eric Appleton’s monologue, Sarah Streich plays a mom who falls in love with civics late in life via her Wisconsin Blue Book. She’s charming, and the piece strikes a chord.
Takeyla Benton’s “The Vote is Just the Beginning” has the rapid-fire feel of poetry in places, while Lucy Wang’s “Down There,” performed with humor and vigor by author/actor Lucy Tan, sounds like a lost section of “The Vagina Monologues.” Jake Penner wrote a thoughtful, slowly uncoiling piece for rising sophomore Walker Stephenson about a teenage athlete who’s learning about the price and power of speaking out against racism.
The quality of the 12 individual pieces is a bit uneven and the tone can get repetitive. In the second half, three characters in a row declare their intention to run for office. The narrative thread can be hard to find, or follow. A couple pieces need editing.
Patrons may walk out of “Two Steps” feeling energized and uplifted or newly frustrated by the speed of progress. It depends on which people speak to you — the longtime progressive exhausted by decades of work, the woman who takes up skydiving to face her fears, the ghost of a gay man who saved historic Mineral Point, or perhaps the incensed young woman railing against systems of her own oppression.
They all have something to say. They all want to move Wisconsin forward.