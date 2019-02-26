The title of Music Theatre of Madison’s latest production gives one essential thing away.
“We start out knowing someone’s going to die, and someone’s going to be a murderer,” said Meghan Randolph, MTM’s artistic director and the director of “Murder Ballad,” running Thursday through March 9 in the Brink Lounge.
“The narrator, she’s our guide,” Randolph said. “I like murder stories, and I thought it would be a fun challenge.”
“Murder Ballad,” a rock musical by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash, tips a glass to the songwriting tradition in which a narrator recounts a tale of jealousy and revenge.
Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan wrote murder ballads. “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” is another example. More recently, think of “The Mariner’s Revenge Song” by the Decemberists, or “The Ballad of Sara Berry,” in which a would-be prom queen goes on a murderous spree.
Music Theatre of Madison has a penchant for dark shows, among them the rock musical “Lizzie” about Lizzie Borden, and “Thrill Me,” about Leopold and Loeb, law students who kidnapped and murdered a 14-year-old boy.
“Murder Ballad” centers on Sara, a woman living on the Upper West Side of New York City with her reliable husband Michael (Sean Anthony Jackson) and their 5-year-old daughter. When Sara reconnects with ex-boyfriend Tom (Andrew Lonsdale), a downtown bartender, they rekindle their passionate affair with deadly results.
Playing the narrator is Amanda Rodriguez, who brings a kind of innocence to the role Randolph didn’t expect.
“She brought this youth and naïvete to the narrator and it really worked,” Randolph said.
Working in the Brink Lounge's cabaret-style back room, Randolph and choreographer Maureen Janson have staged the musical with more distance than the New York production had.
In New York, performers were “singing and dancing atop the bar, a pool table and inches from your seats,” the New York Post critic wrote. “They’re literally in your face.”
Randolph wants to maintain that intimate intensity without scaring people.
“We’re establishing from the beginning that we’re telling a story,” Randolph said. “There will be a few audience interactions, but we’re not grabbing people or pounding on things. It’ll be more that the actors will be all over the place and you will feel caught up in the action. That’s what I’m going for.
“If I could have my way we’d be grabbing people’s drinks and climbing on tables, but I have to consider keeping people comfortable.”
Actor Karen Olivo, the Tony Award winner now based in Madison, originated the role of Sara off-Broadway in 2012. (Olivo returns to Broadway June 28 with “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”)
Olivo has been a mentor for Ripp-Dieter, and she came to talk to the cast as they started rehearsals.
“She talked about how you have to be in it completely,” said Ripp-Dieter, who sang backup for Olivo in a 2014 cabaret performance in Capitol Theater. “It’s not a show you can half-ass. You have to put your heart and soul in and be in it every second, as much as you can be. You have to give it your all or it’s not going to be enough for the audience to believe.”
Ripp-Dieter lives in New York now. The city has a prominent place in “Murder Ballad,” with the contrast between Tom and Michael and songs like “I Love New York.”
“It’s a tough place to live,” Ripp-Dieter said. “It’ll beat you down. But it’s also a beautiful and interesting place to live. That’s the up and down the show plays into ... these different cultures of New York you’re thrust into, and how do you deal with it. Where do you belong?”
The musical’s emotional center is Sara, who Ripp-Dieter sees as flawed and flailing a bit, but trying. Sara’s “trying to figure out who she is, and in the process she hurts a lot of people.”
“Everybody makes mistakes and sometimes they’re terrible,” Ripp-Dieter said, “but it’s because we’re human. She’s about as human as you can get. She feels lost.”