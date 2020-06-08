Arts community trying creative alternatives: Online platforms delivering art, music and theater

Art galleries, museums, music venues and theaters may have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have opened access to art, music and theater online. And, in the case of Arts + Literature Laboratory, or ALL, they have opened windows to art and film.
Passersby can see “Fell Into the Honey,” an MFA exhibition by Ashley Lusietto, in early June in the windows of ALL at its new location, 111 S. Livingston St. Inspired by ancient funerary processes, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and the artist’s childhood memory of receiving a box of brand new dolls in the mail, Lusietto’s painted sculptures make a “twisted fairy tale” of her slow-burning nostalgias.
A collection of film loops, “loopD,” will be playing in the windows of ALL beginning in early June, as well. Local filmmaker Erik Gunneson explores the spaces between the film perforations, soundtracks and vintage images in the exhibition assembled from 16 mm student film outtakes and other abandoned films.
More information about “Fell Into the Honey” and “loopD” can be found online at artlitlab.org/art-film.
Virtual art
Overture Galleries had just opened four new exhibits, “Endgame,” “Altered Scapes,” “Unaccountable Abodes,” and “Earthly Kin,” March 10, just days before “Safer at Home” went into effect. Overture has extended the exhibits, making them available online at www.overture.org/galleries/overture-galleries.
The four exhibits explore environmental topics in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. John Riggs uses photographs and Hannah Sandvold uses traditional printmaking to record landscapes of the Pacific Northwest in their Gallery I exhibit “Endgame.” Gallery II houses “Altered Scapes,” in which Ginnie Cappaert uses oil paints and cold wax, and Lynne Roark uses photography, to draw out the essential elements in the beauty of natural landscapes. “Unaccountable Abodes” in Gallery III features photo artist Robert Jaeger and mixed media artist Erin Liljegren presenting both human and animal inhabitants of Earth in manmade environments.
“Earthly Kin,” in the Playhouse Gallery, explores the mysteries, beauty and tragedy of the relationship between humans and our fellow living creatures. Artists featured in the exhibit are Amy Bethel, Monika Blazs, Thomas Ferrella, Toril Fisher, Lisa Frank, Jenie Gao, Beverly Gordon, Jaeger, Kati Lambert, Daniel Leger, Liljegren, Sara Meredith, Richie Morales, Briony Morrow-Cribbs, Eli Quinn, Beth Racette, Amy Rice, Sylvie Rosenthal, Barry Sherbeck, Sarah Stankey, Robert Torres, Jackie Whiseant and Nick Wroblewski.
Join in an online artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. June 26. The reception features live footage of the exhibits in Overture Galleries I, II and III, and the Playhouse Gallery, with commentary and questions answered by the artists. Sit back and listen, or participate by asking questions. Access the reception, and get more information, at www.overture.org/galleries/overture-galleries.
One of the highlights of Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s permanent collection is a Frida Kahlo painting, “Pitahayas.” It can be viewed online at go.madison.com/VirtualMMoCA along with other artwork from the museum’s collection.
Be sure to also check out MMoCA’s “Chicago Imagists” virtual exhibit, www.mmoca.org/collection/chicago-imagists, and learn more about the group of figurative artists that emerged in Chicago in the mid 1960s. Their art is known for vibrant colors, bold lines, and the human body depicted grossly distorted and highly stylized.
Find virtual tours, events and kids’ activities from Chazen Museum of Art online. The museum’s permanent collection can be browsed and searched at www.chazen.wisc.edu/explore-art/collections.
Take a look at life behind the scenes with the museum’s prep staff with a five-part video series “In the Studio” at go.madison.com/ChazenInTheStudio. Take virtual docent tours with Heidi Knapp (go.madison.com/DocentTourKnapp) or Ann Schaffer (go.madison.com/DocentTourSchaffer). Learn about a different piece of art in Chazen’s collection, and then color one of your own, during Family Friday Online (go.madison.com/ChazenFamilyFriday).
Get on www.facebook.com/ChazenArtUW in June to connect live with artists during “Our Kind of Happy Hour” every other Wednesday. Artist Sarah FitzSimons talks about her work in the “Faculty Exhibition 2020” and brings artist Renate Aller into the conversation from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Another artist from the “Faculty Exhibition 2020,” Fred Stonehouse, discusses his Gallery II installation 6 to 6:30 p.m. June 24.
Also at www.facebook.com/ChazenArtUW, a museum staff member discusses their role at the museum during Facebook Friday Live from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 19. Check out all of Chazen’s videos at www.facebook.com/pg/ChazenArtUW/videos for more behind-the-scenes looks, special events and Randall Elementary School’s “Chazen Recreations.”
The James Watrous Gallery is sharing short videos showcasing the artists whose shows have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local painter Comfort Wasikhongo will be featured in the first video that can be found on the gallery’s Instagram: www.instagram.com/watrousgallery.
“Collections and Connections: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Academy,” curated by Jody Clowes and Martha Glowacki for the James Watrous Gallery, honors the history of Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters with a recreated “cabinet of Wisconsin curiosities.” The exhibit was closed early, but viewers can experience it virtually through a 12-minute video at www.wisconsinacademy.org/gallery/collections-connections.
For more information and virtual experiences, visit www.wisconsinacademy.org, www.facebook.com/WatrousGallery, or www.instagram.com/watrousgallery.
Artwork created by artists that live within 35 miles of Prairie du Sac is shown at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. View more than 100 never-before-seen works by nearly 40 artists via the virtual gallery at www.riverartsinc.org/artwork. The virtually exhibited pieces are available through Sept. 30, or until sold. Visit www.riverartsinc.org for more information and to view more virtual events, including art workshops, live music, and more.
Virtual music
The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society will not be holding its annual chamber music festival. Instead, it will celebrate the concert season “that would have been” with smaller virtual concerts, interviews and other “bon-bons” sent out to their mailing list. Some of BDDS’s all-time favorite artists will be video recording a movement of a solo Bach piece from their own homes to be shared via email. Items will be emailed Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, June 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, and 27, to coincide with the festival dates. Send an email to Crownover@bachdancinganddynamite.org to be included in the free festival. More information: bachdancing.org.
Majestic Madison’s Live on King Street concerts have been a summer tradition. This summer you can get a taste of those times with “Live on King Stream” at 8 p.m. Friday through July 3. The lineup is Eric Hutchinson, June 12; Keller Williams, June 19; Tapes ‘n’ Tapes, June 26; and PHOX, July 3. Connect through Majestic Madison’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/majesticmadison.
One of the most popular music events of the summer, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s “Concerts on the Square,” has been temporarily replaced with “Drive-in Concerts on the Square” and moved from the Capitol Square to the Madison Mallards’ Duck Pond. WCO has created two events that feature the most popular “Concerts on the Square” performances: “S Wonderful” on June 24; and “Film Night” July 22. There will be two showings each night, from 7 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Each showing offers a drive-in experience at the Duck Pond in Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave., (capacity of 100-110 vehicles) with an admission cost of $25 per vehicle. The concerts will also be livestreamed at wcoconcerts.org and PBSWisconsin.org for free. Purchase tickets at northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards. More information: wcoconcerts.org.
Grace Episcopal Church hosts “Grace Presents” virtually from noon to 1 p.m. June 27. Join online at go.madison.com/GracePresentsYouTube to hear all-star cellist Cole Randolph, a UW-Madison 2020 graduate. Randolph will share works by J.S. Bach, George Crumb, and Bright Sheng during the virtual concert series launch event. After the performance, virtual attendees can connect with the artist in a Zoom meet-and-greet. More information: www.facebook.com/gracepresentsconcerts.
With its regular season events canceled or postponed, Madison Symphony Orchestra is offering a virtual at-home look at their musicians. There are musician Q&As and videos of the series “Home Is Where the Art Is” at madisonsymphony.org/news-stories. See more videos at www.facebook.com/pg/MadisonSymphony/videos.
Keep an eye out on Arts + Literature Laboratory’s Facebook, www.facebook.com/pg/ArtLitLab/events, for “Streamin’ at the Haven.” Local musicians perform live from their homes in the series that began in May. ALL is partnering with Madison Music Collective and Greater Madison Jazz Consortium on the project that features not only jazz but other musical genres as well.
Virtual theater
American Players Theatre (APT), in Spring Green, is taking its performances out of the woods and into the virtual world. Using Zoom virtual meeting software, APT’s core acting company and others will perform play readings in a new series “Out of the Woods.” Not only will the readings be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Fridays at pbswisconsin.org; they will also be recorded by PBS Wisconsin and be available online until July 19.
The performance schedule includes Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” June 12; “Arms and The Man,” by George Bernard Shaw, June 19; Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” June 26; “Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been,” by Carlyle Brown, July 3; and “An Improbable Fiction,” by James DeVita, July 10.
For more information about the free livestreamed performances, visit go.madison.com/OutOfTheWoods.
Forward Theater offers “Tuesdays With Forward” each week at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/pg/forwardtheater/videos. The series provides insight into the world of producing theater in Dane County. Guests include local arts leaders and other people who work behind the scenes.
