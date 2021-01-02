Zoom-plays, drive-in concerts and poetry in the woods: 7 stories of 2020 in the arts

An evening of plays with the most irreverent of names made me cry for the first time over theater experiences lost in 2020.

In May, Voices Theatre presented “The Pussy Grabber Plays.” I sat on my couch clapping, then quietly tearing up. At some point I realized I wasn’t crying because the plays were sad, though of course some were infuriating. It wasn’t even that it was transcendently beautiful.

I was weepy because it was live. And I wasn’t alone — a few dozen theatergoers cheered in the live chat, posting “clap” emojis and smiles. We may not have been physically in the same room, but the energy was real.

The theatrical experiences I had in 2020 were strange. Some were glitchy and confusing, or hard to understand. In my house I struggled more to focus, in a way I rarely do in a darkened theater.