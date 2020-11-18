Zoom-friendly 'Smart People' rounds out APT's reading series

Everybody in Lydia Diamond’s 2014 play “Smart People” is exceptional.
Jackson, a young Black surgical intern at Harvard Medical School, runs a clinic in Chinatown when he’s not working 10-hour emergency room rotations.
Ginny, an Asian American professor of psychiatry with a genius grant, gets involved with a cocky white neurobiologist who quotes his own rave reviews in class. Valerie, a classically trained Black actress, brings research and nuance to her work even when no one asks for it.
Every one of these “smart people” is constantly aware of (and negotiating with) how others see them. This makes the play a brilliant fit for staging on Zoom, where we’ve spent most of this year having conversations with people while staring at our own reflections.
American Players Theatre presents “Smart People” as a reading, beginning this Friday via PBS Wisconsin and running through the end of the year. It’s the third out of three new plays in the fall add-on to APT’s Out of the Woods online play reading series, which started this summer after the classical theater’s in-person season was canceled.
Another presidential election overshadows “Smart People,” which spans 2007 until the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009. The play proceeds in lightly interconnected vignettes, one-on-one conversations that often devolve into debates. During awkward sexual encounters, it can feel like a more academic, contemporary “La Ronde.”
One through line is Brian’s (Jeb Burris) controversial research about how brains, specifically brains belonging to white people, respond to racial cues. He argues that racism is involuntary and biological, that people are “programmed to distrust and fear those with more melanin.”
Brian is liberal, progressive and an arrogant jerk, who succeeds (on some level) with Ginny (Amy Kim Waschke) apparently out of curiosity. Ginny has a razor-sharp wit and little patience for Brian’s low-level racist fumbling, but she’s the picture of compassion in her therapy sessions with young Asian patients.
Diamond has described her play as a comedy, though it may make the viewer cringe more than laugh out loud. Cassia Thompson, as Valerie, is involved in many of these scenes: when Ginny confuses her for a receptionist; a brisk conversation with a reporter (“I hadn’t thought of the casting choices as brave”); an audition where she’s passed over for a social worker role and must do a cold reading with “ghetto passion.”
Among the four, Jackson’s trajectory is the most frustrating to watch. At the hospital, Jackson (Rasell Holt) has earned a reputation as a hot head, but it seems clear that the exhaustion borne of long, intense shifts, abuse from his superiors and constant striving has left him little room for small talk. He’s not nice, but in his situation, who could be?
Melisa Pereyra, a member of APT’s core acting company, directed APT’s reading of “Smart People.” Pereyra stars as the title character in another PBS Wisconsin/ APT collab, “The Sins of Sor Juana” by Karen Zacarías. An imaginative, vivid tale set in a convent and a Viceroy’s court, “Sor Juana” is a fresh depiction of a 1600s Mexican feminist poet.
Nathan Alan Davis’s “Nat Turner in Jerusalem,” a drama about a leader of a slave revolt directed by Gavin Lawrence, completes the trilogy, starring La Shawn Banks and Nate Burger.
All three plays are available to stream on demand through Dec. 31 at pbswisconsin.org/out-of-the-woods.
