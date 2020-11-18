Zoom-friendly 'Smart People' rounds out APT's reading series

Another presidential election overshadows “Smart People,” which spans 2007 until the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009. The play proceeds in lightly interconnected vignettes, one-on-one conversations that often devolve into debates. During awkward sexual encounters, it can feel like a more academic, contemporary “La Ronde.”

One through line is Brian’s (Jeb Burris) controversial research about how brains, specifically brains belonging to white people, respond to racial cues. He argues that racism is involuntary and biological, that people are “programmed to distrust and fear those with more melanin.”

Brian is liberal, progressive and an arrogant jerk, who succeeds (on some level) with Ginny (Amy Kim Waschke) apparently out of curiosity. Ginny has a razor-sharp wit and little patience for Brian’s low-level racist fumbling, but she’s the picture of compassion in her therapy sessions with young Asian patients.