Youth theater project hopes to deepen conversations about race in Madison homes

Leaders of the Children’s Theater of Madison want families in and around the city to spend time this month not simply exchanging wishes of holiday cheer, but talking more deeply about the issues of antiracism and social justice.
To help start that conversation, CTM is offering four plays surrounding those topics, for free, that will be available on its website starting later this month.
“The Water Gun Song,” directed by Dana Pellebon, and “Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth,” directed by Shasparay Irvin, are written by Idris Goodwin, a scriptwriter, poet, director and activist based in Colorado.
Each is about seven to 10 minutes long and is geared toward younger audiences to watch with their family or classmates and then discuss, said Laura McMillan, producer of the Goodwin Project.
“I think this is a subject that is so important … to have this conversation in every household,” McMillan said.
CTM also is showcasing two other Goodwin plays: “#matter” and “Black Flag,” which also will be available on the organization’s website later this month.
In addition to the plays themselves, study guides and interactive videos will be offered free for anyone, but especially teachers, to continue the study and conversation of race, racism and social justice.
“The subject is for absolutely everyone and my education content creators have created such a brilliant groundbreaking way to start this conversation in the home,” McMillan said. “We have materials for teachers, too. Everything is absolutely free.”
Each show has a two-person cast, one adult and a younger actor, with filming done in each person’s home.
“We had my amazing videographer and sound and lighting consultant on every call to help the actors set up the lights and camera angles,” McMillan said. “These (plays) were shot within their homes without us being there.”
“The Water Gun Song” takes place in a young boy’s home, McMillan explains. He just got back from a friend’s house and he’s telling his mom about how they played with all these cool toys, including having a water gun fight. As the words leave his mouth he remembers he’s not supposed to play with water guns and the mom and son talk about why.
“It’s a very familiar conversation for a parent of color who has a brown or black child,” McMillan said. The play is geared for viewers in second grade and up.
“Juneteenth” is about a middle school student who is writing about his favorite holiday. The adult asks “isn’t Halloween your favorite holiday?” and the boy says yes, and that he wants to dress up as a Liberation soldier and write a rap about Juneteenth.
McMillan said the boy goes on to talk about how not everybody knows what Juneteenth is and he wanted to choose something his class didn’t know about. The play is geared for children in fifth grade and older.
For this project, not only is the subject content about race and social justice, but McMillan wanted to make sure the people creating the plays reflected that as well. So she assembled a BBIPOC team — brown, black and indigenous people of color — from across the country to bring the plays to life.
“I wanted the message to be authentic,” said McMillan, the only CTM staffer on the project. “My marketing manager is in Rockford, the videographer is in Boston, the editorial content creator is in New York City and the director of Juneteenth is in Texas,” she said, adding a silver lining of having to work from home is being able to use talents far and wide. “This is definitely the first of this type of thing that we’ve done at CTM. It’s time for it.”
Christopher Sims, the project’s marketing manager, said the team’s BBIPOC makeup “really represents the tone of these plays and what we hope to accomplish.”
“If we look back at this summer and the protests and marches that took place across the country and especially in Madison … people were left with a lot of thoughts and questions about race and racism,” Sims said. “I believe these plays will not only provide the conversations that we need to be having in our households … they will help us take a deeper look at how a black male might be treated in a situation and how a white male might be treated differently.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!