Young Shakespeare Players founder and director dies, leaving deep appreciation for the Bard

Richard DiPrima, who believed that children as young as 7 could learn and perform Shakespeare, and gave them lasting self-confidence, died Sunday at 81.

DiPrima founded The Young Shakespeare Players in 1980 and was still its director. The nonprofit theater program for children 7 to 18, based on Madison's Near West Side, puts on full-length plays by Shakespeare and a handful of other major playwrights.

Even though DiPrima had many health problems, his death came suddenly from multiple organ failure, said DiPrima's wife, Anne DiPrima, who joined him in running YSP in 1983. The couple had their 35th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11.

"He was such a loved man who has touched the lives of thousands of kids and adults and really showed the world they could do the impossible, doing uncut Shakespeare on the stage, fully memorized and understood through his special way of teaching it," said his son, Alessio (Alex) DiPrima, 34.

Alessio, who called his father a selfless, "magical man," said he's interested in carrying on his legacy, but Anne said it's something that needs to be discussed by the YSP board.

She said YSP was about to start a full-length production of "King Lear" this past Wednesday that will be postponed for probably two weeks. "We have all the registrants, we have all the people ready, and it's ready to go. We just have to get through this hard thing first."

Anne said she and Richard were at the YSP playhouse a week ago, helping direct two short plays by George Bernard Shaw.

The actors never just memorized their lines, Anne said. DiPrima painstakingly made recordings of his voice explaining every line of every play he produced.

"No actor goes on stage without understanding -- not just memorizing which they do -- but understanding what they are saying. And that is crucial," Anne said.

In 2010, DiPrima finished writing and published an 854-page book, "The Actor's (and Intelligent Reader's) Guide to the Language of Shakespeare," an in-depth, detailed explanation of Shakespeare's use of language according to a rubric DiPrima devised called the RISARA model.

RISARA is an acronym for six major ways in which Shakespeare shaped and varied the language of his plays: R for rhythm, I for imagery, S for sound, A for antitheses, R for repetition, and A for architecture.

Anne said the six elements can be applied to any prose or verse and used to interpret any writer or poet. But her husband devised it to better understand and explain the language of the Bard.

The system of breaking down complex language is especially useful with Shakespeare, Anne said, because for many people, Shakespeare seems inaccessible and difficult.

"Richard usually has said that 90% of the emotional content in Shakespeare comes through the imagery. So, if an actor or reader doesn't understand any of these elements, they're not fully understanding Shakespeare," she said.

"Honestly, it changed my life," said Britta Crisp, 26, who said she was "absolutely petrified" when a friend first brought her to YSP. She cried during tryouts. "But it was such a welcoming environment that I just went right into it and it changed my whole life. I'm so much more outgoing now and so much more confident in myself."

Crisp, who lives in Middleton and runs memory care activities and programs, said YSP has a non-judgmental atmosphere with the premise that "Shakespeare isn't just for the learned or even just for adults. That anyone can learn Shakespeare and anyone can appreciate Shakespeare, including kids."

DiPrima didn't water it down, she said. "I remember kids as young as 7 learning their lines sometimes before the rest of us did, and knowing what every single line meant."

Nick Zavos' son, Henry Zavos, went to his first YSP performance at age 5 when a family friend performed. Zavos said his wife still talks about how Henry sat on her lap and she had to explain what was going on the whole time, which is a tiring way to watch a play. "But he was just absolutely captivated by it."

Henry joined when he was 7 and did it continuously until he graduated high school. He's now working at The Harvey House, performing with Madison Shakespeare Company, and wants to be an actor, Zavos said.

The family recently saw "Hamlet" at American Players Theatre and when they were driving home, Henry pointed out how one speech was omitted. "He just launches into the whole speech and can recite it all," his dad said.

Jacob Logan-Baer, 27, was a YSP actor as a youth, and has been involved ever since, even while going to law school. He's a member of the organization's board and spent the past five years as its administrator. He moved to Philadelphia last month for a job, but said he's doing as much as he can remotely.

DiPrima leaves a living legacy through all the young people who have gone through his program, he said. "I don't know anybody who's really done more good for so many thousands of young people over the past 40-odd years."

Logan-Baer said YSP changed his life by giving him confidence, friends and the ability to express himself. "It shows you that really seemingly impossible projects can be done if people put in the work and work together."

The work can be intense. In 2007, YSP staged an uncut, 10-hour version of Charles Dickens' "Nicholas Nickelby," and in 2011, DiPrima's 10.5-hour original stage adaptation of Dickens' "Our Mutual Friend." The plays started early in the morning and were performed in sections with breaks for lunch and dinner.

"Parents know this is a family project, they're very supportive," DiPrima told a State Journal reporter in 2011, adding that there seems to be little problem with the performance's length, with even younger siblings enjoying each act. "Our audience has the wherewithal and interest to do this."

DiPrima started YSP in his backyard in Madison, with his two older children from his first marriage among the first young actors. Richard and Anne moved YSP to Chicago for a few years while they were getting their doctorates at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Anne still practices clinical psychology.

Anne said YSP has never had any grant support. Actors project pay a tuition fee for each project, which is the only source of income for the program.

"From the beginning, Richard and I made a pledge that no young person who wanted to take part in this work would ever be prevented if they could not afford the tuition," she said.

They supplied scholarships of all sizes out of their own pocket to make sure no child would be denied. She said occasionally they had people make some extra donations, but they don't have any big benefactors or corporate sponsors.

"Part of the reason is that we never wanted to be controlled in how we structured and ran YSP," Anne said. "So, yeah. We're poor and humble."

In 2001, they moved into their playhouse, at 1806 West Lawn, near Trader Joe's. Anne said two parents of former actors bought the building and are allowing YSP to use it for a reasonable rent. "It's still significant, but it's very reasonable and will allow us to continue as long as YSP is active in Madison, which we hope will be, you know, in perpetuity,"

They live next door, so much of the storage for YSP is in their house.

YSP's motto, "The readiness is all," from "Hamlet," comes from the fact that it accepts any young person, 7 to 18, who wants to learn, understand and perform Shakespeare. "If a parent just wants to shove a child into an acting program, and it's the parent's agenda, that doesn't work for us. It's got to be the child ready to undertake this work."

Audiences for the free performances are mainly family members, friends and others familiar with YSP.

DiPrima is also survived by his children, Liza DiPrima and Daniel DiPrima, both with families of their own, and a brother, Frank DiPrima.

His sister, Diane DiPrima, was a poet and writer. The Washington Post said she was regarded as the most significant female member of the Beat Generation. She died in San Francisco in 2020.

Anne is planning a celebration of her husband's life early next year.